Jacob Wilson Lands on IL, While A's DFA Surprising Player

Jacob Wilson exited Sunday's game in the fifth inning after diving for a ball and finding himself in pain immediately. We now know that Wilson has landed on the IL with a left shoulder subluxation. He will begin rehab to strengthen and stabilize his shoulder before reintroducing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

The corresponding moves for this are the A's calling up No. 5 prospect Henry Bolte, who figures to get routine looks in center, and also infielder Michael Stefanic, who has some experience at shortstop, making it into 27 games at the position in the minors with Triple-A Buffalo last season.

To make room for Stefanic, the A's also optioned third baseman Brett Harris to Triple-A Las Vegas. Bringing up Stefanic provides a little more depth at positions of need for the A's, like shortstop, where Darell Hernaiz figures to be the starting option in the coming weeks. He's also the lone true shortstop available at the moment.

Fans have been clamoring for Zack Gelof at shortstop since Wilson's injury, but he's already begun learning two brand new positions this season in center field and third base. Adding shortstop — arguably the toughest spot on the field — would be a big ask.

A's surprising DFA

Aug 2, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Eduarniel Nunez (54) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

To make room on the 40-man roster for Stefanic, the A's also designated Eduarniel Nuñez for assignment. Nuñez was an under-the-radar piece of the Mason Miller trade, and we even called him a hidden gem last September.

After the trade to the A's, he was immediately called up to Sacramento, where he totaled eight innings with seven walks and nine strikeouts, leading to a 9.00 ERA. His inability to command the baseball was always his biggest flaw.

While his stuff+ graded out well above average with the slider and the cutter, his location data was well below league average at an 81 location+, which dragged his whole profile down to well below league average. With a limited arsenal and poor control, batters could just wait for their walk, or trim his pitch mix to one and sit on that offering, waiting to do damage.

This season in the minors Nuñez was striking out 25.4% of hitters in Las Vegas, but also walking them at an 18.6% clip. He was demoted to Double-A on May 5, and on Tuesday he was DFA'd.

How the A's roster will shake Wilson's injury

May 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics center fielder Zack Gelof (20) reacts to hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

We don't know how long Wilson will be out, but the short-term plan right now seems to be to roll with Hernaiz at shortstop, where he has had success in the past. It's his best defensive position, and his bat tends to perform better in his natural spot as well.

At third base we should continue to see a heavy dose of Zack Gelof, who is batting .333 with a .419 OBP and a 196 wRC+ (100 is league average) in May. He had also been getting time in center, but with the addition of Henry Bolte, Gelof should be planted on the infield.

With Bolte in the mix, the way we see this playing out is the No. 5 prospect in center on a regular basis, while Lawrence Butler, Carlos Cortes and Colby Thomas rotate through right field a bit. Bolte can make an impact with his bat and his legs, homering 12 times with 17 stolen bases this season.

He figures to get some playing time to see what he can do, because his speed would be a nice added dimenstion to this club, if he can get on base enough to utilize it.