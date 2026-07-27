Athletics Receive Dreadful News on Star Catcher Shea Langeliers
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This season looked like it was going to be a promising one for the A's, as they looked to have a bright young core all in their primes, and it felt like they could possibly win the wide-open American League West.
It was going very well for the team in the first two months of the season, but over the last month or so, the team has been riddled with injuries that have slowly pulled the A's out of playoff contention.
It started with the team's ace, Luis Severino, heading to the Injured List. He's missed months now with a shoulder injury. Superstar slugger Brent Rooker also hit the IL, and it was announced that he'd miss the rest of the 2026 season with an injury.
Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom both spent time on the IL together, and even Nick Kurtz and Zack Gelof got placed on the list right before the All-Star break. Now, the team will likely lose another All-Star for the rest of the season.
A's Shea Langeliers To Miss Rest of the Season
It's shaping up to look like the A's will be without their superstar backstop for the remainder of the 2026 season, which might be the final blow to the team's playoff chances this season.
Shea Langeliers has a torn meniscus in his right knee and, depending on whether he undergoes surgery, could miss the remainder of the 2026 season.
It's a huge blow for the A's lineup, but Langeliers was also expected to be one of the top hitters in the trade market, and if he was dealt, he could have landed the club a huge return. We discussed how trading Langeliers would have been a huge setback for the A's, but now the decision will be easy.
Now it's looking like Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman and Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers will be the top catchers in the trade market before the deadline in just over a week.
A's Catcher Situation Without Langeliers
Obviously, losing a five-tool player in Shea Langeliers hurts every aspect of the team, as he was a top-of-the-lineup bat and was your franchise catcher behind the plate.
Now the team will turn to Jonah Heim, but maybe not for too long, as the deadline is right around the corner, and there are lots of contenders that need catching help. This means the team could deal him before the deadline, and the A's would then be without Langeliers and Heim.
Since Heim is set to be a free agent after this season and Langeliers after the 2028 season, it will be interesting to see how the team goes about the catcher position.
Brian Serven was recalled from Triple-A, so we could expect to see him get some more starts this summer with the uncertainty at the catcher spot.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2