Athletics Receive Dreadful News on Star Catcher Shea Langeliers

This season looked like it was going to be a promising one for the A's, as they looked to have a bright young core all in their primes, and it felt like they could possibly win the wide-open American League West.

It was going very well for the team in the first two months of the season, but over the last month or so, the team has been riddled with injuries that have slowly pulled the A's out of playoff contention.

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) is greeted in the dugout after a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It started with the team's ace, Luis Severino, heading to the Injured List. He's missed months now with a shoulder injury. Superstar slugger Brent Rooker also hit the IL, and it was announced that he'd miss the rest of the 2026 season with an injury.

Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom both spent time on the IL together, and even Nick Kurtz and Zack Gelof got placed on the list right before the All-Star break. Now, the team will likely lose another All-Star for the rest of the season.

A's Shea Langeliers To Miss Rest of the Season

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's shaping up to look like the A's will be without their superstar backstop for the remainder of the 2026 season, which might be the final blow to the team's playoff chances this season.

Shea Langeliers has a torn meniscus in his right knee and, depending on whether he undergoes surgery, could miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

The #Athletics star catcher, Shea Langeliers is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a torn meniscus.



Brutal news for the A’s, hopefully he’ll be at full strength for Spring Training if he’s unable to return this season. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 26, 2026

It's a huge blow for the A's lineup, but Langeliers was also expected to be one of the top hitters in the trade market, and if he was dealt, he could have landed the club a huge return. We discussed how trading Langeliers would have been a huge setback for the A's, but now the decision will be easy.

Now it's looking like Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman and Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers will be the top catchers in the trade market before the deadline in just over a week.

A's Catcher Situation Without Langeliers

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) throws to first base for the out during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, losing a five-tool player in Shea Langeliers hurts every aspect of the team, as he was a top-of-the-lineup bat and was your franchise catcher behind the plate.

Now the team will turn to Jonah Heim, but maybe not for too long, as the deadline is right around the corner, and there are lots of contenders that need catching help. This means the team could deal him before the deadline, and the A's would then be without Langeliers and Heim.

Jonah Heim GRAND SLAM!



The @Athletics are right back in this game in the 8th 😳 pic.twitter.com/P5gihomBKq — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2026

Since Heim is set to be a free agent after this season and Langeliers after the 2028 season, it will be interesting to see how the team goes about the catcher position.

Brian Serven was recalled from Triple-A, so we could expect to see him get some more starts this summer with the uncertainty at the catcher spot.