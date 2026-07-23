Athletics Lose Another Major Arm to Injured List
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The A's have been getting crushed with injuries this season, and it continues again as the team has lost yet another starting pitcher, and this time it's J.T. Ginn.
The team's Opening Day starter, Luis Severino, has been on the Injured List for months now. The A's offense is down big bats like Zack Gelof and Nick Kurtz.
All of these factors have led to the A's decline to fourth place in their division. The American League is still very weak, so the team could look to make some pitching additions this summer to bolster its staff and become contenders.
If they elect not to buy, they could have lots of options to sell this summer, such as Shea Langeliers and maybe even Tyler Soderstrom.
Athletics Place J.T. Ginn on the IL
The A's have what feels like a majority of their team on the injured list right now, and this one hurts really bad, as the team's most consistent arm, J.T. Ginn, has been placed on the IL.
Ginn has been super reliable in almost every start he's made, and we even discussed how he was snubbed from this year's All-Star Game.
Regardless, Ginn has been really good for the team, and now the staff is down yet another starter and will need someone to fill his spot in the rotation. It seems like there are already too many fillers in the current rotation, so it stinks to see another one will have to step in.
A's Rotation Without Ginn
Things get really interesting when you have to account for a few missed starts from Ginn and who will replace him in the rotation.
Jacob Lopez joined the rotation when the team designated Aaron Civale for assignment. The team elected to recall Mason Barnett from Triple-A to take Ginn's roster spot, but he's been a primary reliever in the big leagues this season.
If the team wants Barnett to start some games, they could. He's been a starter in the A's farm system, but obviously has found his footing in the bullpen. Should the A's stretch him out as a starter, they will be down another bullpen option and might have to look outside the organization for help.
Because another rotation spot is now open, that likely means that Jack Perkins has to stick in the rotation, which is unfortunate because he's had some really bad outings recently, and probably shouldn't stay in the rotation.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2