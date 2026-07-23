Athletics Lose Another Major Arm to Injured List

The A's have been getting crushed with injuries this season, and it continues again as the team has lost yet another starting pitcher, and this time it's J.T. Ginn.

The team's Opening Day starter, Luis Severino, has been on the Injured List for months now. The A's offense is down big bats like Zack Gelof and Nick Kurtz.

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of these factors have led to the A's decline to fourth place in their division. The American League is still very weak, so the team could look to make some pitching additions this summer to bolster its staff and become contenders.

If they elect not to buy, they could have lots of options to sell this summer, such as Shea Langeliers and maybe even Tyler Soderstrom.

Athletics Place J.T. Ginn on the IL

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) gestures after giving up one hit against the Washington Nationals after seven innings at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's have what feels like a majority of their team on the injured list right now, and this one hurts really bad, as the team's most consistent arm, J.T. Ginn, has been placed on the IL.

Ginn has been super reliable in almost every start he's made, and we even discussed how he was snubbed from this year's All-Star Game.

J.T. Ginn receives a standing ovation after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning 👏 pic.twitter.com/nSMqg6RZP7 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 19, 2026

Regardless, Ginn has been really good for the team, and now the staff is down yet another starter and will need someone to fill his spot in the rotation. It seems like there are already too many fillers in the current rotation, so it stinks to see another one will have to step in.

A's Rotation Without Ginn

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things get really interesting when you have to account for a few missed starts from Ginn and who will replace him in the rotation.

Jacob Lopez joined the rotation when the team designated Aaron Civale for assignment. The team elected to recall Mason Barnett from Triple-A to take Ginn's roster spot, but he's been a primary reliever in the big leagues this season.

The #Athletics are placing starter J.T. Ginn on the injured list with a blister on his middle finger.



Mason Barnett has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 22, 2026

If the team wants Barnett to start some games, they could. He's been a starter in the A's farm system, but obviously has found his footing in the bullpen. Should the A's stretch him out as a starter, they will be down another bullpen option and might have to look outside the organization for help.

Because another rotation spot is now open, that likely means that Jack Perkins has to stick in the rotation, which is unfortunate because he's had some really bad outings recently, and probably shouldn't stay in the rotation.