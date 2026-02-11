A’s Announce 2026 Las Vegas Promotional Schedule

With the A's having broken ground in Las Vegas, the club will be making a couple of trips there this year with the big league club to play some games. The first of those trips will be this spring, for Big League Weekend on March 7-8 against the Los Angeles Angels. While some of the team will be in Las Vegas, the remainder of the club will remain back in Arizona to continue playing games themselves.

Since this is a chance for the A's to make a splash in front of their one-day home fans, it's likely that they're bringing the stars for that weekend series.

Then, during the regular season, the A's will make another trip to Las Vegas Ballpark, where their Triple-A affiliate plays, in early June. From June 8-10 they'll be taking on the best regular season team in baseball from a year ago, the Milwaukee Brewers, and from June 12-14 they will host the Colorado Rockies, baseball's worst team in 2025.

Below is the promotional schedule for the regular season week, which includes an A's Las Vegas jersey and a Nick Kurtz bobblehead as the key items to grab. The team has also announced when those tickets will be going on sale, and what you need to do in order to qualify to purchase them.

Here is the full press release that was sent out.

Vegas promos are here 👀



Secure your spot for priority access to purchase a six-game ticket pack on February 18th here: https://t.co/iv7RD54IB2 pic.twitter.com/zuEjTiYY0p — Athletics (@Athletics) February 10, 2026

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Every fan in attendance will receive giveaways at each of the six regular season games the A’s will play at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin against the Milwaukee Brewers (June 8-10) and Colorado Rockies (June 12-14), including an exclusive Nick Kurtz bobblehead, an A’s jersey, and more. The six-game ticket pack for the homestand will go on sale on Feb. 18 for those who’ve joined the A’s Priority Access list.

The six giveaway items–one for each game–will be:

Monday, June 8 - Kick off the week in style with your very own Vegas 28 A’s Jersey

Tuesday, June 9 - Show your Green and Gold pride with a special Vegas A’s flag

Wednesday, June 10 - Beat the heat with a brand new A’s Sun Hat

Friday, June 12 - The best look in baseball is now yours, with your own Green & Gold A’s Hat

Saturday, June 13 - Take home a piece of history with a one-of-a-kind A’s Ballpark Blueprint Poster

Sunday, June 14 - And finally, help us celebrate the unanimous AL Rookie of the Year with an exclusive Nick Kurtz Bobblehead

Tickets for the six-game homestand in Summerlin go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 18 to those who have signed up for Priority Access to our new ballpark on the Strip. To join the list and get first access to 2026 tickets in Las Vegas, visit lvpriority.athletics.com.

Recommended Articles: