Super Bowl Weekend Hotel Room Rates in Las Vegas Cause For Concern For the A's?

For the second year in a row, hotel room rates in Las Vegas were going for less than $100 a night during Super Bowl weekend. With the Athletics planning on drawing roughly 9,000 out of town fans per game when they land in Sin City, how concerned should they be that not even the biggest weekend of the year is getting people out to Vegas?

The way the Las Vegas Review-Journal sees it, these price points are an industry effort to combat the view by some that Las Vegas is overpriced. While that could be true, if the rooms were filled, then they wouldn't have to lower the prices either.

Last year, the thought process was that fans were tired of seeing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and were less enthusiastic to make big plans to watch the game. International tourism has also been down, which has likely played a role.

Another theory for this year is that since the game was just south of San Francisco, perhaps people just descended upon the Bay Area instead of going to Vegas. It's a similar distance for out of towners flying across the country, and they'd be closer to the actual action.

The LVRJ also crunched some numbers on the room rates from the past two years: "A survey of room rates conducted by the Review-Journal on Wednesday found the average price of a hotel room for a two-night stay Saturday and Sunday was $138.88 based on a review of 137 hotels listed on Hotels.com.

According to the site, prices are nightly rates with a separately calculated total cost shown that includes resort fees. That total is 25.4 percent less than February 2025’s average daily room rate calculated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s research department."

How does this all impact the A's?

Back in 2023, the projections the A's were presenting while asking for $380 million in public money had the club drawing roughly 70% local fans, which would leave the other 30% to tourists. That would work out to 23,100 local fans and 9,900 fans from around the world for each and every home game (there are 81 of them), given the ballpark's expected capacity of 33,000.

The big concern here is one that the Nevada Independent pointed out in 2023: "...under a worst-case scenario, county property taxes would have to be increased to help fund the debt covering the bonds if the stadium wasn’t generating enough revenue or if there weren’t enough funds in the reserve account."

The scenario they're describing would be if the A's aren't drawing enough fans to sell out each and every game.

And that is where the A's will need to take some lessons from their first year in Sacramento and apply them to the 2028 campaign. Last season, the A's were pricing people out of attending games at Sutter Health Park early on, and the attendance figures never really recovered.

Granted, in that opening month the A's had matchups against some big draws like the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, New York Mets and New York Yankees within the first six weeks of the season, so some price gouging is to be expected, especially in the first slew of games in a new city. Only the opening game against the Cubs, and all three Yankees games were considered sellouts.

However, there were lawn seats going for $100+ for games against the Chicago White Sox, who had just set the mark for the worst record in a season the year prior. The team also kept touting that they had sold out of their season ticket packages, which led to some people thinking every game was sold out. That also meant that they weren't going to look for tickets.

This season the tickets aren't priced nearly as aggressively to start, and there has been no mention of season ticket sales.

When the A's get to their planned ballpark in Las Vegas, prices will likely be a bit higher, because of simple supply and demand. The team just has to make sure to not set the prices too high, where they make it so that people stop checking for tickets. There will certainly be a needle to thread to generate the most money while packing the place out, and they'll have two years to fine tune that process.

