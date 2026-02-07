A’s Announce Player Development Staff for 2026, Including Fan Favorite Returns

The following is the press release sent out by the Athletics, detailing their player development department and their minor league staffs for the 2026 season.

It's worth pointing out that in the first portion of the release, there are two fan-favorite names that will be joining the A's in 2026 in Mark McGwire and Stephen Piscotty. McGwire will be serving as Special Assistant to Player Development, while Piscotty is returning to the organization as the Roving Coach.

Another key point buried in here is that Eric Martins will be remaining with the organization. He had been a coach in various roles for the club at the big-league level, including assistant hitting coach, and most recently third base coach and infield coach. He will be remaining with the A's, but his role will be as Player Development Instructor, Infield and In-Game Strategy.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The A’s have announced their 2026 player development department and minor league coaching staffs.

Ed Sprague enters his 11th season with the A’s and his seventh season as Director of Player Development. The former infielder’s time with the A’s also includes stints as the Assistant Director of Player Development and Coordinator of On-field Analytics, Coordinator of Instruction, and roving instructor.

Grady Fuson, former A’s Scouting Director, will return for his 17th season as Special Assistant to the General Manager. He has spent 35 seasons in the Athletics organization, including seven years as Scouting Director from 1995-2001.

Dave Stewart begins his second season as a Special Assistant to Player Development. In this role, Stewart assists director of player development Ed Sprague in addition to other members of the baseball operations department. During Stewart’s 16-year career, he spent eight seasons with the A’s.

He made one All-Star team (1989), won three World Series championships (1981, 1989 & 1993), two ALCS MVP awards (1990 & 1993), one World Series MVP (1989), and was awarded the Roberto Clemente Humanitarian Award in 1990. Stewart was inducted into the A’s inaugural Hall of Fame in 2018 and his number 34 is retired by the club.

Mark McGwire returns to the A’s as a Special Assistant to Player Development. Originally drafted 10th overall by the club in the 1984 June Draft, he played in 16 Major League seasons with Oakland (1986-97) and St. Louis (1997-2001), winning AL Rookie of the Year in 1987. Following his playing career, he served as bench coach for San Diego (2017-18), and as a hitting coach for the Dodgers (2013-15) and Cardinals (2010-12).

Barry Enright takes on the role of Minor League Pitching Coordinator after spending the last two seasons as Pitching Coach for the Los Angeles Angels. Prior to his time with the Angels, Enright spent 2022-23 as the Diamondbacks Assistant Major League Pitching Coach/Minor League Pitching Coordinator. Before joining Arizona’s big league staff, he served as a pitching coach for three seasons (2019-21) in Arizona’s minor league system.

Craig Lefferts enters his fourth season as the Minor League Pitching Coordinator Assistant after spending eight seasons as Minor League Pitching Rehab Coordinator. Prior to that, he served 12 years as a pitching coach in Oakland’s minor league system.

Joe Wieland joins the A’s as Minor League Pitching Rehab Coordinator. A former fourth round pick by the Texas Rangers in 2008, Wieland spent time with the Rangers, Padres, Dodgers, and Mariners organizations before playing for the Yokohama DeNa BayStars in Japan (2017-18) and the Kia Tigers in Korea (2019). He returned to MLB in 2020 with the Chicago Cubs and spent the 2022 season in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and later the A’s organization in 2023.

Bryan Corey will continue in his second season as Minor League Pitching Rehab Coordinator, a role he previously held in 2021. He spent 2023-24 as pitching coach with Las Vegas and was pitching coach for the Arizona A’s from 2019-20. Corey has served as a pitching coach at various levels of the A’s organization since 2017 and was a Four Corners scout for Milwaukee (2015-16) and a Major League Advance scout for Cleveland (2013-14) prior to that.

Todd Takayoshi will take on the role of Minor League Hitting Coordinator after serving as Minor League Assistant Hitting Coordinator from 2024-25. He joined the A’s organization as hitting coach at Double-A Midland in 2022 and served as the assistant hitting coach for Triple-A Las Vegas in 2023. Takayoshi previously spent time as a hitting coach in the Reds and Angels organizations and served as assistant minor league hitting coordinator with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2013-15.

Jim Eppard will serve as Minor League Assistant Hitting Coordinator after spending 10 seasons as Minor League Hitting Coordinator, dating back to 2016. Prior to joining the A’s staff in 2016, he spent two seasons as the Los Angeles Angels Assistant Hitting Coordinator and was previously a hitting coach and manager at multiple levels for the Angels and Colorado Rockies from 1994-2015.

Juan Navarrete will begin his seventh season as the Minor League Infield Coordinator after spending the previous three seasons as the Minor League Defensive Coordinator. Navarrete has served the A’s development staff for over 30 seasons in various roles after a playing career that spanned 21 seasons. In 1998, Navarrete was inducted into the Mexican League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Gabriel Ortiz will serve as Minor League Catching Coordinator for the seventh straight season. He spent the 2019 season as a minor league catching instructor as well as a coach with the Arizona League Athletics. The former A’s minor league catcher has been with the organization since 2014.

Veronica Alvarez enters her fourth season as Coordinator of Player Development, Latin America. In addition to serving as manager of the USA Baseball Women’s National Team, she also works with MLB Develops, coaching at youth development events with a focus on girls baseball.

Alvarez has been a coach with the A’s in Spring Training since 2019, and she served as acting manager for the Lansing Lugnuts for six games in 2022. After a four-year collegiate softball career at Villanova University, she returned to baseball as a catcher on the USA Baseball Women's National Team (2008-15) and won a gold medal at the 2015 Pan American Games.

Lloyd Turner enters his 14th season with the organization, his fourth as Hitting Development Coach. He previously held the positions of Hitting Technology Coach in 2022 and Arizona A’s hitting coach in 2021. Before managing Beloit in 2019, Turner served as a minor league hitting coach for six seasons (Vermont, 2013, 2016-18 and Beloit, 2014-15).

Bronswell Patrick continues in his role as Assistant Pitching Coordinator for the second season. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as a pitching coach for Triple-A Las Vegas (2024) and the ACL A’s (2023). Originally drafted by the A’s out of high school in the 23rd round of the 1988 First-Year Player Draft, Patrick played for 18 professional seasons and coached for 14 years in affiliated and international baseball before taking on this role with the Athletics. Most recently, he served as pitching coach for the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League in 2022.

Nick Voelker enters his second season in the role of Minor League Medical Coordinator in his ninth season with the A’s. He spent the 2023-24 seasons as Latin American Medical Coordinator after spending 2022 as the head athletic trainer in Midland. He began his career in the Dominican Summer League, where he won Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2018 before moving to rookie-level Arizona in 2021.

Javier Alvidrez will serve his second season as Minor League Athletic Training Coordinator after spending the 2023-24 seasons as Minor League Rehab Coordinator. He spent the previous five seasons as the Latin American Medical Coordinator. This is his second stint with the organization after serving as an athletic trainer from 2000-07.

Adam Devery enters his second season as Minor League Rehab Coordinator after spending the previous four seasons with the New York Mets. Most recently, he served as Head Athletic Trainer for Low-A St. Lucie. Devery earned both his Bachelor of Science and Associate of Science degrees at the University of Evansville.

Tim Esmay begins a new role as Quality Control and Field Coordinator. He served as manager for the Arizona A’s for the last two seasons and spent the 2023 season as a hitting coach for the team. Prior to that, he served as a coach in the White Sox organization from 2015-19, including three seasons as manager of Great Falls (2017-19) and one season as manager at Winston Salem (2015).

Kevin Kuntz joins the A’s organization as Minor League Outfield Coordinator. He spent the last 13 seasons with the Royals. He spent 2023-2025 on the coaching staff for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals as a Coach after spending 2022 in Quad Cities and 2021 with Surprise. His dad is Rusty Kuntz.

Eric Martins begins his first season as Player Development Instructor, Infield and In-Game Strategy. He spent the previous six seasons on the A’s coaching staff. He was the A’s third base/infield coach from 2023-25, first base/infield coach in 2022, and assistant hitting coach from 2020-21.

Franklin Font enters his second A’s season as Roving Coach after spending the previous two seasons as Arizona infield coach. He joined the A’s in 2022 as Manager of Single-A Stockton.

Lisa Norrie will serve as Roving Coach, a role she initially took on in 2023. A native of Brisbane, Australia, Norrie was the first woman to be named a coach in the Australian Baseball League.

May 15, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) watches play from the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Stephen Piscotty returns to the A’s organization as Roving Coach. The Pleasanton, Calif., native and Stanford University alumnus spent 2015-17 with the St. Louis Cardinals, homering three times in the 2015 NLDS, and played five seasons for the A’s from 2018-22.

Shaun Oku joins the A’s as Minor League Physical Therapist. He previously worked with the Cleveland Guardians organization as a Seasonal Athletic Trainer in 2021 and part-time in 2025. He also served as a physical therapy student for the Guardians during Spring Training 2025.

Matt Mosiman enters his third season in the role of Minor League Strength and Conditioning Coordinator after spending the previous two seasons as the Aviators sport performance coach. He has also spent one season in the role with Midland, two with Stockton, and eight overall with the A’s organization.

Nathaniel Penaranda enters his second season as Minor League Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coordinator after four seasons as sport performance coach with Stockton (2023-24) and the Arizona A’s (2021-22). He previously served three years as a sports performance specialist for Grand Canyon University, where he oversaw strength and conditioning for three varsity sports.

Derek Clovis will continue in his role of Sport Performance Rehab Coordinator, a position he’s held for five seasons with the A’s. He previously served as the strength and conditioning coach for the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, as well as with the Jackson Generals (2020) and Hillsboro Hops (2018-19).

Ed Gitlitz will continue in his role as Minor League Technology and Development Manager, a position he took on in 2022 after previously serving as Minor League Technology and Development Coordinator. Prior to joining the A’s, Gitlitz worked as a video intern for the Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Las Vegas (Triple-A)

Fran Riordan will be at the helm for his ninth season with the Triple-A club after being named Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year in 2025, after leading Las Vegas to an 83-67 record and PCL championship. He also received the award in 2023 and 2019. Paul Abbott enters his second season with the Aviators as pitching coach after serving in the same role for Double-A Midland in 2024 and with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox from 2021-23.

Abbott played in parts of 11 Major League seasons and served as a pitching coach at different levels of the Boston Red Sox organization for 13 years. Don Schulze will also serve as pitching coach after serving as assistant pitching coach with Vegas in 2025. He previously spent four seasons in the same role with High-A Lansing (2021-24) and three seasons with Single-A Beloit (2018-20). This will be Schulze’s 21st year overall in the A’s system.

Brian McArn enters his 28th year in the organization and his fifth as hitting coach for the Aviators. He spent the 2021 season as assistant hitting coach for Las Vegas, after spending the previous three seasons as the Stockton hitting coach. Kevin Kouzmanoff will continue in the role of assistant hitting coach with Las Vegas. He spent the 2024 season as hitting coach for the Lugnuts, a role he previously held with Stockton (2022-23) and Midland (2021).

The former big leaguer is in his eighth year with the organization. Eric Fasth, who served as head athletic trainer for Midland from 2024-25 and for Lansing in 2023, will take on the same role with Las Vegas for the 2026 season.

He previously served as seasonal assistant athletic trainer for Las Vegas in 2021 and as head athletic trainer in Stockton in 2022. Jake Routhier enters his third season with the Aviators as an athletic trainer after serving as head athletic trainer for the RockHounds in 2023. He previously held the same role for Lansing in 2022, Stockton in 2021, and in the Dominican Summer League in 2019.

Steven Thayer will continue as sport performance coach with the Aviators for the third straight season, a role he held in Lansing in 2023 and in Stockton in 2022. In 2021, he worked with the Giants organization as a sports performance coach with the Dominican Summer League.

Midland (Double-A)

Gregorio Petit enters his third season as manager for Midland after serving as manager for Stockton in 2023. He was signed by the A’s in 2001 and made his Major League debut with Oakland in 2008. After an 18-year professional career, Petit began his managerial career with Double-A Corpus Christi in the Astros organization, a role he held through the 2022 season.

Javy Guerra will serve as pitching coach for the RockHounds for the second straight season. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2004 and played in parts of 11 Major League seasons, winning a World Series with Washington in 2019. Dave Burba takes on the role of bullpen coach after serving as pitching coach with Lansing in 2025 and as assistant pitching coach for the Arizona A’s in 2024.

He previously spent 13 seasons as a pitching coach at various levels of the Colorado Rockies organization, most recently as pitching coach for the ACL Rockies. Juan Dilone enters his third season as hitting coach after serving three seasons as assistant hitting coach for Midland. He previously spent four years as the hitting coach for Beloit after spending the prior seven years in the same role with rookie-level Arizona.

Beau Taylor rejoins the A’s organization as a coach after originally being drafted by them in the fifth round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft. Following an 11-year career as a player at various minor league levels, along with parts of three Major League seasons with Oakland, Toronto, and Cleveland, Taylor will serve as assistant hitting coach for the RockHounds.

Noah Huff joins Midland as athletic trainer after previously serving in the same role with Lansing (2024-25), Stockton (2023) and the Arizona A’s (2022) and spending the two seasons prior to that as head athletic trainer at the A’s Dominican complex. Audyanna Merrick also joins the Midland staff as an athletic trainer after two seasons as head athletic trainer for Stockton (2024-25).

Her previous three seasons were spent with the Arizona A’s, serving as athletic trainer in 2023 after spending 2021-22 as assistant athletic trainer. Jake Kistaitis continues in his third season as sport performance coach for Midland, a role he previously held with the ACL A’s in 2023. In 2022, he served as a strength and conditioning coach in the Dominican Republic where he oversaw the strength and conditioning program for the A’s academy.

Lansing (High-A)

Javier Godard will take the helm at Lansing after serving as manager for Stockton from 2024-25. Prior to that, he served as hitting coach for Midland in 2023 and Lansing from 2021-22. The former infielder played in 224 games in the A’s organization before joining the Stockton coaching staff in 2019. Levi Kelly joins the A’s organization as pitching coach for Lansing.

A former pitcher originally drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2018, Kelly has worked as a coach at BARWIS Physical Therapy in Deerfield Beach, Florida, dating back to July 2023. Luis Baez returns to Lansing as hitting coach after previously serving as assistant hitting coach for the Lugnuts in 2023. From 2024-25, he served in the same role for Stockton.

Ron Witmeyer will also serve as hitting coach for Lansing, a role he previously held in 2023. From 2024-25, he served as a hitting coach with Stockton. Emily Matlock and Rakhoon “RK” Sung join the Lugnuts as athletic trainers, a role they previously held with the Arizona A’s.

Matlock previously spent the 2024 season as an athletic training intern with the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and Sung began his career in professional baseball as an intern athletic trainer with Triple-A Rochester in the Washington Nationals organization in 2023.

Jonathan Christensen continues as sports performance coach for Lansing for the third straight season. He previously worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Boston Red Sox in 2022 and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023.

Stockton (Single-A)

Darryl Kennedy will take the helm for the Ports in 2026 after serving as manager for the Lugnuts in 2025. In 2024, his first season in the A’s organization, he was assistant hitting coach for Midland. Prior to joining the A’s, he served as the bench coach for the KBO Hanwha Eagles from 2021-23 and spent 12 seasons coaching at multiple levels in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Jim Gott returns to the Ports as pitching coach for the second season, after serving in the same role for the Arizona A’s in 2024 and the DSL A’s in 2023. Cooper Goldby takes on the role of hitting coach for Stockton after serving as assistant hitting coach for High-A Lansing last season.

He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as manager with the Dominican Summer League A’s but began his coaching career as the assistant hitting coach for the Ports in 2022. Jose Ortiz rejoins the A’s organization as hitting coach for Stockton. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native played for the A’s in parts of the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

In the minors, he won Pacific Coast League MVP and Minor League Player of the Year in 2000. His playing career also featured stints with the Colorado Rockies and ultimately spanned over a decade in Japan and Mexico, including winning the NPB Championship with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in 2011.

Harry Wu joins Stockton as athletic trainer for the 2026 season. He was previously the assistant athletic trainer for the DSL A’s in 2024 and head athletic trainer in 2025. Rounding out the Stockton staff, Haley Marquardt will continue in the role of sport performance coach for the second season, after serving in the same role with the Arizona A’s (2024) and the team’s Dominican Summer League affiliate (2023).

Arizona Athletics (Rookie-Level)

Gunnar Buhner takes on the role of manager with the Arizona A’s after serving as assistant hitting coach for Midland in 2025. He spent the previous two seasons as a hitting, infield, and outfield coach for the Dominican Summer League A’s. John Foster joins the Arizona A’s as pitching coach after spending 2025 as minor league pitching rehab coordinator.

He previously served as the major league pitching coach for the Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League, from 2018-24, where he won championships in 2021, 2022, and 2024. Rick Rodriguez takes on the role of bullpen coach for the Arizona A’s in 2026 after serving as pitching coach in 2025.

He spent the previous two seasons as Minor League Pitching Rehab Coordinator (2023-24) and served as Assistant Pitching Rehab Coordinator in 2022. He previously spent six straight seasons overseeing the pitching staff of the A’s Triple-A squad as part of four stints as the pitching coach for the A’s top affiliate (2000-02, 2004-10, 2013-14, 2016-21).

Mike Benjamin continues in his role of hitting coach for the third season, after managing and coaching at multiple levels in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization from 2015-20. He also coached under A’s Minor League Quality Control and Field Coordinator Tim Esmay at Arizona State University from 2010-14. Ruben Escalera joins the ACL A’s in 2026 after serving as hitting coach for Lansing in 2025.

He spent the 2024 season as assistant hitting coach for the Lugnuts and 2023 as the hitting coach for Single-A Stockton. Throughout his 31-year career as a coach in the A’s system, he has served as a scout in Puerto Rico, an instructor at the A’s academy in the Dominican Republic and, most recently, he spent seven seasons as a hitting coach with the Arizona A’s (2016-2022), after managing the club from 2002-08 and 2014-15.

In his seventh season as a coach in the A’s organization, Adam Rosales will primarily serve as base running coordinator and also coach for the ACL A’s. He previously managed the club from 2021-23. The former Major Leaguer played 15 seasons of affiliated ball, including two stints with the Athletics (2010-13, 2017) before joining the A’s as a coach in 2020.

Craig Conklin continues with the Arizona A’s as a coach after spending the 2023-24 seasons as manager for Lansing. He previously served as assistant hitting coach for Lansing (2022), Stockton (2021) and Las Vegas (2019). Conklin has spent 11 years in the A’s organization and worked for the MLB Scouting Bureau prior to joining the A’s.

Logan Lutz joins the A’s as a full-time athletic trainer for the Arizona A’s after spending the 2025 season as a part-time minor league athletic trainer. He spent the 2024 season as an athletic training intern for the Milwaukee Brewers. Yen-Po Wang will remain in his role as athletic trainer for the Arizona A’s for the second consecutive season.

He previously served as an interpreter for Taiwanese players within the organization from 2022-24. In 2021, he was an assistant athletic trainer at Fullerton College. Eduardo Valle Rivera continues with the Arizona A’s as sport performance coach for the second season. He previously served in similar roles within the New York Mets organization from 2023-24, including with their Dominican Summer League, Florida Complex League, and Low-A affiliates.

Dominican Athletics (Rookie-Level)

Wilkin Castillo continues in his role as manager for the Dominican Summer League Athletics for the second straight year after spending the previous two seasons as a bullpen catcher for the A’s Major League team. Originally signed by the Diamondbacks in 2002, he appeared in 24 Major League games with Cincinnati (2008-09) and Miami (2019).

Kevin Riggs, Jose Vicente, and Alex Valdez will return as hitting coaches. David Brito continues as pitching coach and will be joined for the second straight season by Pedro Figueroa, who pitched for the A’s in 2012-13. Carlos Casimiro returns as infield coach, and Manny Garcia remains in his role as a coach. Yuta Ozawa joins the Dominican A’s as athletic trainer, Trenton Paul will serve as sport performance coach, and Tomy Arias will remain in his role as assistant sport performance coach.

