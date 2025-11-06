A's Labeled 'Best Fit' For Beloved Seattle Mariners Free Agent
The Athletics spent two decades under owner John Fisher's watch not spending money on the roster. Then, just two months after saying goodbye to Oakland, he suddenly found the funds to hand out the largest deal in franchise history, giving Luis Severino three years at $67 million.
Because of this move, and the A's general need to spend a little more on payroll as they ramp up for their arrival in Las Vegas, David Schoenfield of ESPN listed the A's as the best fit for free agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez. The veteran infielder notably hit 49 home runs last season and was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Seattle Mariners at the deadline.
Third base is certainly an area of need for the Athletics, and given that Suárez isn't likely to receive a long-term deal, this could be a match for the A's in free agency.
In a recent article putting together how much the top free agents would earn this winter, The Athletic's Tim Britton pegged the former Mariner at three years, $69 million this winter.
Schoenfield's reasoning for Suárez ending up with the A's: "The A's aren't often included in lists like this one -- especially for a player coming off 49 home runs -- but a lot of factors could push Suarez to the A's: his age, his below-average OBP and strikeout rate, his subpar production after he was traded to Seattle.
"The A's started nine players at third base in 2025 (players who combined for just 10 home runs), and Suarez would certainly bring power and durability -- he has missed just seven games the past three seasons. He's also a good clubhouse guy who would fit in with the team's younger players. The A's surprised people by signing Luis Severino last offseason, so they could land Suarez in a similar scenario."
Defensively, Suárez wasn't great at third base last season, posting a -5 Outs Above Average (OAA) at the hot corner. That said, he has been a well above average defensive third baseman throughout his career.
In four of his last five seasons, he's hit 30+ home runs, topping out with the 49 he blasted this past season while driving in 118 RBI. Since 2021, he has averaged 32 homers and 96 RBI per season, which is incredibly consistent. While his batting average and OBP have sat at .231 and .312 over that same span, he's shown a knack for driving runners in, which is a great skill to have.
The big question here is whether the A's need to make this move happen. That's still a decent chunk of change for this club, and while the team could use some help at the hot corner, they also have glove-first options like Brett Harris. Harris would represent the potential for a similar player based on WAR, but with most of his production likely coming from his glove.
On the other hand, if the A's feel confident that Suárez can be a great defender once more, then adding him would put a stamp on third base for the next couple of seasons, and would make some other players potentially expendable on the trade market.
Slotting him into a lineup that already has Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, Brent Rooker, Tyler Soderstrom, Jacob Wilson and Lawrence Butler would certainly give the A's one of the deeper lineups in baseball.