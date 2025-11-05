What the A's Should Do with Luis Severino This Winter
Last winter the Athletics signed right-hander Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million contract, which is currently the largest deal in franchise history. After a season of up-and-down production on the field, and the veteran not exactly being thrilled with playing in West Sacramento, should the front office look to trade him this winter?
Severino finished with a 4.54 ERA across 162 2/3 innings (29 starts) and was a Gold Glove finalist. On the road, he was terrific, boasting a 3.02 ERA in 80 1/3 innings (14 starts), and he said he believes that was because he was pitching in a big league park for those outings.
Getting used to the setup in Sacramento was rough for Severino and some of the other veterans in the early going. Sevvy ended up with a 6.01 ERA at Sutter Health Park in 82 1/3 innings of work (15 starts). The big difference was that he was more hittable at home, with a .288 batting average against (compared to .222 on the road).
That all said, he did end up pitching better at home in the second half, holding a 3.10 ERA overall after the break, and a 3.00 ERA across four starts in Sacramento. The trick for him, which he started in July, was to go back to pounding the zone with his fastball.
There was a noticeable change for him on the mound when he started doing this, as he was more prone to attack hitters instead of trying to hit a certain spot. With that small sample size and adjustment, the question is whether the A's feel that second-half Sevvy is what will be in store for next year.
There's also the obvious question of how much of his $25 million salary they would have to eat in 2026 if they moved him? Trading Severino isn't as simple as just moving him. He offers upside for this club and was also a veteran leader in the clubhouse.
Given that the A's signed him to the contract and they do need veterans on this team, they're not exactly going to be looking to unload him just because. The big question at play will be what other options the A's have to work with.
Are free agents more open to signing with the club this winter? The answer to that question could determine what the A's do with Severino.
If they're able to convince a starter like Shota Imanaga to sign with the club for three years, that could be more valuable to them that having Severino for one year plus a player option for 2027. He could be out the door following the 2026 season regardless of how he pitches. If he does well, he could opt out looking for a longer deal. If he pitches poorly, he could blame the conditions in Sacramento.
So when it comes to whether or not the A's should actually trade Severino this winter, the answer isn't solely based on that one move. Rather, it's more what the A's are able to add in terms of pitching this off-season, and if they can afford to move him (the talent) to also move some of the money on his deal.
If the A's are presented with another starting option, like an Imanaga or someone similar, it would make sense for them to attempt to move the Severino contract if they need to in order to make the payroll work moving forward. Otherwise, Sevvy is likely staying for at least the first half of the season.