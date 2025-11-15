A's Low Payroll Opens Door For Win-Now Strategy

During the course of the offseason, fans and media members alike can look at a team's roster, notice which flaws the current group has, and then point to areas in which those flaws can be improved upon. It's the whole fun of the hot stove season.

But today we wanted to take a look at the A's payroll situation to provide fans with a better understanding of where the team's finances are this winter, and where they'll end up being over the next three seasons.

Obviously, this data is subject to change as the offseason is officially about 10 days old, and there will be roster changes made in the coming months, but we're taking a look at how the roster stands right now.

Guaranteed Contracts

Sep 13, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest contract the A's have on hand is the one given to Luis Severino last offseason. This season he is set to make $25 million, which is more than double the next-closest contract. Jeffrey Springs has the second-largest deal at $10.5 million for 2026, and then Brent Rooker is set to make $8 million next year.

Rounding out the guaranteed contracts, we have Lawrence Butler, who signed an extension earlier this year. The A's right fielder is set to make $3.429 million this coming season.

Technically we already know what backup catcher Austin Wynns will make too, so while he's not signed to a long-term deal, we'll lump him in here for right now at $1.1 million. Wynns is also set to hit free agency following the year.

Arbitration Eligible Players/Pre-Arb

Sep 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) looks towards the outfield after rounding third base against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

We've covered the A's arbitration estimates in more detail this offseason, but quickly, we have Shea Langeliers ($5.1 million), JJ Bleday ($2.2 million), Ken Waldichuk ($900,000) and Luis Medina ($900,000). Wynns was another one of those arbitration eligible players, but ended up signing with the A's for well below his estimate.

That would mean that everyone else currently on the A's roster is pre-arbitration right now, which means they'll be making close to the big-league minimum.

Right now, the A's estimated luxury tax payroll is set at $106.432 million. GM David Forst said that the expectation is that the front office will be allowed to increase payroll a little again this winter, so that figure should be going up by enough to at least address one of the three biggest areas of need: second base, third base or pitching.

More Expenses in 2027

Sep 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) jogs towards third base after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

There is a lot of talk about whether or not the 2027 season will even happen, given the labor fight that everyone is preparing for. Assuming that we get some sort of a season, the A's roster will also begin to get a little more expensive.

Luis Severino will have a player option for the '27 campaign set at $22 million, and if he opts out, that could set up the A's fairly well financially. Rooker will be getting another bump in salary, set to make $14 million in 2027, while Springs has a club option for $15 million and Butler's deal goes up to $5.428 million.

All of the previous players that are arbitration eligible will still be, though their services will be more expensive. Langeliers could be making roughly $10 million in his second year of arb.

In addition to those players, Tyler Soderstrom, Max Schuemann and Zack Gelof will be entering their first years of arbitration. If Soderstrom repeats his 2025 again next year, he could be looking at a nice payday in '27.

Decisions Will Have to be Made

Sep 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) walks towards the dugout before the start of the game against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

2028 is the expected opening season for the ballpark in Las Vegas, so the A's should be in full spending mode, which is good, because some of their best players will be hitting arbitration at that time.

Among those players will be Nick Kurtz, who had a breakout rookie campaign and is already arguably the best offensive first baseman in the game. How he follows up his rookie campaign will have a big impact on how much he ends up making in 2028.

Jacob Wilson, who ended up finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting will also be arbitration eligible in this season, and he could also be getting a hefty payday.

In addition to Kurtz and Wilson will be underrated rookie Jacob Lopez, who is one of A's on SI's breakout picks for 2026. His strikeout rate was among the elites in the game in 2025, and if he can limit the walks a bit more and get deeper into games, he could be a promising pitcher for the club. Gunnar Hoglund will also be arb eligible in 2028.

In addition to these fairly sizable additions to the payroll, the A's will also be without Springs and Severino by this point, which will help keep some of those costs under control, but Rooker will also be making $15 million, while Butler will be up to $8.428 million.

This will also be the final season that Shea Langeliers is under team control, unless he signs a contract extension by that time, and he could be up near what Rook is cooking up by that point.

What Does This All Mean?

Sep 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Morales (58) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

What we're seeing here is an opportunity for the A's to really make a push forward in the next year or two if they're willing to spend some money to improve the roster in the short-term. The more time that passes, the higher that payroll is going to get in order to keep everyone around—which has kind of been ownership's main selling point for the club leaving Oakland.

While the roster may be young and fairly inexperienced, they're also able to bounce back a little quicker day-to-day thanks to the wonders of youth. With some additions to the pitching staff, this club could have an offense good enough to make some noise in the postseason, should they make it in 2026.

When the A's were in Oakland, they had plenty of talented teams that never got that push in payroll from ownership. Now, the time is right to start adding those supplementary pieces for the next few seasons.

