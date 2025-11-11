Nick Kurtz Crowned AL Rookie of the Year After Historic Season
Nick Kurtz was unanimously named American League Rookie of the Year by the BBWAA after what was a historic season in the green and gold. Kurtz becomes the ninth A’s player ever to win the award and the first Athletic since Andrew Bailey in 2009.
Alongside Kurtz, Jacob Wilson came in 2nd with 107 votes. That was ahead of Roman Anthony (BOS), Noah Cameron (KCR) and Colson Montgomery (CWS). Neither Denzel Clarke nor Jacob Lopez placed, but Luis Morales earned one vote from a local writer.
He now joins the likes of Harry Byrd (1952), Jose Canseco (1986), Mark McGwire (1987), Walt Weiss (1988), Ben Grieve (1998), Bobby Crosby (2004), Huston Street (2005), and Andrew Bailey (2009) as A’s to have won Rookie of the Year.
When Kurtz was called up ahead of his debut on April 23, he played just 32 games in the minor leagues since being drafted in 2024, and it took him just 283 days to make it to the big leagues after being drafted 4th overall out of Wake Forest.
The “Big Amish” immediately found his groove and would go on to lead all rookies in home runs (36), RBIs (86), extra-base hits (64), runs (90), slugging percentage (.619) and OPS (1.002). According to MLB.com, Kurtz becomes “the eighth rookie since 1901 to post an OPS over 1.000 (min. 400 plate appearances) and first since Aaron Judge in 2017.”
Additionally, he is just the third player in franchise history to hit 30 home runs in his rookie season, joining the Bash Brothers, McGwire and Canseco.
The AL Rookie of the Year award caps off what was a dominant showing from the 22-year-old first baseman. Kurtz was named MLB Rookie of the Month in June and July, while also being tabbed AL Player of the Month in July after swinging a red-hot bat for the green and gold.
In 24 games in July, he batted .395 with 34 hits, 11 home runs, 27 RBI and held an on-base percentage of .480. Kurtz had 11 multi-hit games, including what some are calling the best offensive performance in the history of baseball, when the rookie teed off on the Houston Astros.
On July 25, Kurtz went 6-for-6 with two singles, a double, and four home runs. He tallied eight RBI and 19 total bases in the A’s 15-3 rout of their division foes. His 19 total bases tied Shawn Green in 2002 for the most in a single game.
According to Martin Gallegos, the last time an A’s player recorded five-plus hits and three-plus homers in a game was Jimmie Foxx in 1932.
Following his historic performance, Kurtz said, “A game like that is stuff you don’t even dream about. It’s an unbelievable feeling.” To add to his highlight reel, Kurtz clobbered the longest home run of the MLB season, which he sent 493 feet over the batter’s eye in West Sacramento.
On Nov. 7, Kurtz won the Silver Slugger Award. He was just one of three players, alongside Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, with over 400 plate appearances and an OPS over 1.000. The A’s have now had a Silver Slugger in back-to-back seasons after Brent Rooker won at DH last season.
In fact, the A’s were just one of four teams in all of baseball to have three players hit 30 or more home runs. Kurtz (36), Shea Langeliers (31) and Rooker (30) put the green and gold alongside the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets as the only teams to achieve the feat in 2025.
For the early part of the season, it appeared that Jacob Wilson would take the AL Rookie of the Year Award, but Kurtz’s dominance just couldn’t be stopped. That said, the A’s having two of the three finalists for the award is something to be excited about.
With two more years in Sacramento before beginning a new chapter in Las Vegas, the A’s are looking to build around some of their youngest, most enthralling talent.