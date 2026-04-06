A's Pitcher Report: Early Cracks Showing as Change Could Be on the Horizon

The expectations are higher this season, as A's manager Mark Kotsay noted after Saturday's 11-0 blowout loss to the Houston Astros. The A's skipper believes that those types of performances should be left in the past, as the club is eyeing a spot in the postseason in 2026.

The trouble is, they're 3-6 to begin the season. Expectations aren't being met. After Sunday's 12-10 win, they hold a team ERA of 5.51, which ranks 28th in baseball. Only the White Sox (6.19) and Nationals (6.27) are behind them. Perhaps the A's can find some solace in knowing they also brought the Astros' team ERA up to 5.46 this weekend, placing them just ahead of the green and gold.

The pitching certainly had some concerns heading into the season, and was the main reason why more people didn't view them as a playoff contender. The bats haven't been consistent either, averaging 4.44 runs per game, helped immensely by games where they scored seven, 11 and 12. For the most part, the bats have been quiet, being shut out two times already this year.

It's early, and there shouldn't be a sense of panic just yet, but there should be a some small sense of urgency so that complacency doesn't creep in. The hope on the offensive side of the ball is that the emergence of Brent Rooker (2-for-4, two HR, 6 RBI) and Nick Kurtz (2-for-3, 2B, 3 BB) on Sunday is the start of a more consistent offensive performance.

The performance from the pitching staff the last two days of the weekend certainly wasn't pretty, as they gave up 21 runs in two games. That could mean that a move to switch things up could be on the way for the two series in New York, with the A's bullpen getting a lot of early work already.

Standouts from the week

Sep 23, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The big standout from the week has to be Jeffrey Springs, who was the only starter to pitch six innings. Only Springs and Aaron Civale pitched as many as five innings in a single game, which means it was a tough overall week for the starters, though the A's ended up splitting the week, 3-3 against a pair of tough opponents in the Braves and Astros.

The entire rotation combined for 23 2/3 innings in six games, giving up 26 hits, 24 walks, allowing 18 earned runs, and striking out 23. With the amount of traffic that the opposition had on the bases—two batters per inning on average—the A's look fortunate to have won three games. The offense suddenly erupting was certainly a big part of that outcome.

In the bullpen, credit has to be given to Justin Sterner, who has pitched in both leverage spots late in games and in early key situations as well. On Sunday he came in and gave up a single that allowed the inherited runner to score, but for the most part settled things down and got four outs for the A's. This week he went 3 1/3 scoreless innings, gave up two hits, walked two and struck out five.

Mark Leiter Jr. is in a similar boat, as he came into a brutal situation in the eighth inning on Sunday, with runners on second and third and nobody out. He walked Yordan Alvarez (never a bad idea) to load the bases, and after retiring Carlos Correa and Christian Walker, Cam Smith singled to center to drove home two, tying the game.

The pitch was a sinker down the middle, which isn't ideal, but that was a rough situation to inherit. During the offseason we noted that there was one potentially concerning stat for Leiter, and that was the rate at which he allowed inherited runners. Thus far, he has allowed all three of his inherited runners to score. Sunday's situation was tough, but this could be something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Given the early returns, we should expect both Sterner and Leiter to continue to be deployed in big situations, with Hogan Harris and Elvis Alvarado also working themselves into that mix.

Changes coming?

Apr 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Morales (19) throws to an Houston Astros batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Following Saturday's loss where Luis Morales allowed six walks in his three innings of work, Kotsay was not happy about his team allowing free passes. In fairness, the A's were defeated soundly in that contest, 11-0, and the team allowed a total of 13 bases on balls.

On Sunday, Jacob Lopez pitched better overall, but he still gave up five walks, and the A's staff as a whole produced 11 on the afternoon. In his first start of the week against Atlanta, Lopez went four innings, gave up three earned on five hits, walked five, and failed to record a strikeout. Combined, he walked 10 batters in 8 1/3 innings this week.

The combination of each starter not going deep into the game, along with the free passes, could lead to the A's making a change at one of those spots in the coming days or weeks.

Feb 23, 2026; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (79) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Gage Jump recorded two starts against the Oklahoma City Comets (Dodgers) this week, and his results were remarkably similar in each outing. In both, he gave up two hits, one earned run, struck out four, hit one, and walked two. The difference being that he went 3 2/3 innings in the Sunday start, and just 2 1/3 in the first outing.

He was also utilizing just his slider and four-seamer for the majority of his pitch mix, which is something we'll have to ask him about when the Aviators get to Sacramento this week. He has a four-pitch mix, but according to Baseball Savant he's been using just his slider and four-seamer dating back to the spring.

Kade Morris made another strong start to begin the year, tossing 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs, striking out five and walking two. He threw 86 pitches, 53 for strikes, which is good for a 61.6% strike rate.

Given his experience in Triple-A dating back to last year (98 1/3 innings), and the 2.45 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP he holds to begin this season, he could be at the top of the depth chart if the A's decide to make a change in the rotation. Then again, they could also look to use Jack Perkins, who is already on the 40-man roster and has some big-league experience.

If the A's did go with Morris this week, he could have a chance to pitch against the New York Mets, who traded Morris to the A's in the Paul Blackburn exchange in 2024. Blackburn is now with the Yankees, the other team the A's are set to play this week.

Top pitching prospect Jamie Arnold made his pro debut this week, going five innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, two walks and striking out six.

Coming up

Sep 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) after recording the last out in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The A's are in New York for six games, three against the Yankees from Tuesday through Thursday, and then another three against the Mets over the weekend.

Both teams are going to be formidable tests for the A's, since the Yankees hold the second-best ERA in baseball entering their series with a 2.35, and the Mets currently rank third in baseball with a 2.53 ERA. Before Sunday's offensive onslaught, these series would have looked a bit more lopsided on paper.

Now, perhaps the green and gold have a shot if they can get enough pitching on their end.

The A's are expected to roll with Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.60 ERA), Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48) and Jeffrey Springs (1-0, 2.38) against the Yankees. This will be their three veterans in one of the toughest places to pitch, which could be a good sign for the A's chances. Then again, Severino struggled against the Yankees last year, posting a 15.26 ERA against them in two starts, spanning 7 2/3 innings.

The Yankees are expected to throw out Cam Schlittler (2-0, 0.00), Will Warren (1-0, 2.70) and Ryan Weathers (0-0, 4.50), but at least the A's will miss ace Max Fried. Still, this group is impressive and the A's bats will have their work cut out for themselves.

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