Why the Athletics Will be a Postseason Team in 2026

It all starts today. Taking the field for the first time in 2026, the Athletics' regular season campaign begins tonight when a three-game series against the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays kicks off. Beginning the year against a team that made it all the way to game seven of the World Series, there is no tougher test for the A's to begin a season with.

But this year's A's could be in for a very successful campaign if all goes well. No, I am not talking about just an improvement over a 76-win season that the team put together last year. I am talking about this year's A's team being a playoff team for the first time since 2020. In a loaded AL West, that is definitely saying something.

In an article written by MLB.com ranking the MLB's best lineups, the A's received a very favorable rating at No. 5, behind juggernauts Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and the Blue Jays. And a big reason for that is the amount of up and coming stars that the A's have on their team—most notably reigning AL Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger, Nick Kurtz.

Making his MLB debut in late April of last year, Kurtz quickly became a bonafide superstar, finishing his rookie year with 36 home runs, 86 RBI and a .290 batting average. Only 23-years-old, Kurtz is just getting started, and has not even reached his full potential yet. If those are the numbers that Kurtz posted as a rookie, he could end up being a very special player for the green and gold.

Wilson, an All-Star last season, finished his first full season in the league with a .311 average while contributing 13 homers and bringing in 63 RBI. A solid fielder as well, Wilson's glove will make a lot of plays at short. After signing a seven-year, $70 million extension in January, he is locked in for the long haul, and one of the faces of the franchise.

But in addition to Wilson and Kurtz, and fellow youngsters Lawrence Butler, Tyler Soderstrom, Max Muncy and Denzel Clarke, the A's also have seasoned veteran stars returning such as Brent Rooker.

While on the opposite side of 30, entering his age 31 season, Rooker is coming off of his second All-Star season after hitting 30 homers and driving in 89 runs, and is firmly cemented as a centerpiece of the offense.

Speaking on the A's lineup, MLB.com writer Anthony Castrovince had this to say about the team's star studded core.

"The A’s are the inverse of the Mariners in that you have to reduce their ranking, in some measure, when adjusting to their home environs. West Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park is a launching pad," Castrovince said.

"But this young A’s offense is a launching pad, too. In fact, the A’s tied for seventh in MLB with a 103 wRC+ on the road last season. So I don’t mind aggressively ranking the team with the reigning Rookie of the Year in Kurtz, the 30-homer, 30-double potential of Rooker, Langeliers and Soderstrom, the un-strikeout-able (a term I just made up) Wilson, the breakout potential of Butler and a little McNeil thrown into the mix for good measure."

A long season awaits, but if the A's stay healthy and their young stars continue to ascend, expect a season full of triumphs for this up and coming A's squad.

Of course, whether the A's make the postseason will rely on their pitching staff taking a step forward from last season as well, but with the bats they have, the pitching will have time to sort itself out before the A's make their postseason push.

For more A's news and insights, follow Dylan @Dylan_Grausz on X, or the site @InsideTheAs!