Mark Kotsay Explains A’s No-Challenge Approach in Opening Loss to Jays

In writing up last night's game, one of our big takeaways was that the A's failed to use a single ABS challenge, despite a number of balls outside of the zone being called strikes by home plate umpire Marvin Hudson. One such call resulted in slugging first baseman Nick Kurtz earning a strikeout instead of a walk in a full count, and the next batter, Shea Langeliers, hit a solo home run.

In a one-run game, that single head tap could have resulted in a two-run shot from the A's catcher instead of a solo blast, and perhaps the team ends up with a win instead.

Ahead of Saturday's game in Toronto, Mark Kotsay was asked about the lack of challenges in Friday's loss, and whether that is something that he addressed with the club, or if it was the first game with a new system.

Mark Kotsay on ABS approach

"Well, I mean it's one game. We talked throughout Spring Training. We talked before this series. The ABS is new for everyone, and I think as we get into it, we'll understand it better and the timing of it. Obviously the players have freedom to challenge throughout the game.

"You know, yesterday, as you said, there was an actual pitch that we talked about having leverage to it, which was the Kurtz 3-2 pitch [in the fourth inning]. For Nick, he was 50-50 on it. Obviously, it would have resulted in a walk, which would have been key for us in that inning.

"So again, that's the learning curve for us, and for them as players."

He also mentioned the tricky nature of challenging early in the game, when a pitcher like Kevin Gausman is rolling and just painting the bottom of the zone. The best they can do is to continue to learn and make adjustments, even on the fly, as they can go over those pitches with the iPad in the dugout once the inning is over.

Challenges of ABS

Everyone around baseball is learning on the fly how to utilize the ABS system in the most beneficial way for their club. It sounds as though the A's want to be somewhat conservative with their challenges, making sure they have some late in games, while also using them in the biggest spots available.

Kotsay mentioning the leverage of that 3-2 pitch is an indicator that the A's will be looking for the ways that their challenges can have the biggest impact on the game. While that's obviously a smart play, they'll also have to take those advantages when they're presented.

The A's and Jays match up for the second game of the season on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:07 p.m. (PDT). Jeffrey Springs will be taking on Dylan Cease in his Jays debut.

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