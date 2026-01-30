Athletics Extending Star Jacob Wilson into Las Vegas Years

The A's announced on Friday afternoon that they have extended All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson for seven years. The rookie phenom finished in second place for the Rookie of the Year award, behind his teammate Nick Kurtz. The total contract is worth $70 million for seven seasons, and we don't yet have information on opt-outs or incentives yet.

BREAKING: Shortstop Jacob Wilson and the Athletics are in agreement on a seven-year, $70 million contract extension that includes an eighth-year club option, sources tell ESPN. Wilson, 23, finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting last season after hitting .311/.355/.444. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 30, 2026

Wilson truly broke out in the first half of the 2025 season, which led him to start at shortstop for the American League in the All-Star game. After playing through a hand injury in the second half which made his numbers take a small dive, he was sidelined for a few weeks, but came back and continued producing.

It's fair to assume that a full, healthy season for Wilson would give him a strong chance to win the batting title. Finishing second behind Aaron Judge in 2025, even after dealing with injuries, is certainly not a bad starting point heading into the 2026 campaign. Wilson finished with a .311 batting average, while Judge hit .331.

Jacob Wilson was a huge factor in the A's strong offense in 2025. He was in a lineup that featured big bats like Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Shea Langeliers, and Tyler Soderstrom. Now that three of those five names will be locked up past their move to Las Vegas, they will be able to retain their young core, as well as add to it in the coming years.

The deal seems fairly club friendly as it seems like if Wilson waited a couple more seasons before extending, he could have potentially squeezed out some extra money. However, him not taking up too much of the A's payroll could allow the team to continue landing more talent in free agency so that they can be competitive in these next seven seasons.

The A's offseason is also not over. The team is still reportedly interested in adding one of the many veteran starters in free agency. With a possible opening in the team's rotation, adding another veteran would certainly bolster the young and inexperienced pitching staff.

Even if this ends up being the final offseason move, the club didn't have a shabby winter. The club extended another young piece of their core in Tyler Soderstrom. They added Mark Leiter Jr. to their bullpen in free agency. The one splash they made came in the trade market when they landed Jeff McNeil from the New York Mets.

You could certainly say that more moves need to be made, but if you look at the A's roster right now, they look pretty solid, especially offensively, and they don't have much wiggle room on their 40-man roster for many more additions. However, they'll be happy they were able to retain some of their young core for their years heading into Las Vegas.

