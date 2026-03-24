Former A's Lefty Announces Retirement

In recent seasons, the A's have been one of the final stops for a few careers, and on Monday, that trend continued as former Athletics left-hander T.J. McFarland announced his retirement on his Instagram page.

The pictures he used included his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, and the Athletics. The picture he used for his time in the green and gold appears to be taken from the final game in Oakland, with his teammates behind him on the field and "Oakland" across his chest.

Known as a leader in the clubhouse, he was a big factor in helping the A's current young guys find their routines and rhythms while also learning how to be professionals. McFarland and Mitch Spence bonded when Spence arrived due to both player's history of being Rule 5 selections.

We talked a couple of times about the brotherhood of the Rule 5 Draft, and how he'd keep up with how guys were performing each year.

Former teammates provide well wishes

Former teammate Mason Miller was quick to comment on McFarland's post, saying, "One of a kind teammate and leader. Happy for you brotha!"

Zack Gelof wrote, "One of my favorite teammates of all time! Love you brother."

Last year's Rule 5 selection for the A's, Noah Murdock, wrote, "Pleasure sharing a clubhouse with you! I said YAASSS!"

Jake Diekman expressed a similar sentiment, "TJ unreal sharing the field with you brother, enjoy the family time, it’s the best!"

Time with the A's

Jun 8, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher T.J. McFarland (48) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

McFarland began his big-league career in 2013 with the Baltimore Orioles at the age of 24, and it wasn't until 2020 when he would cross paths with the A's, who claimed him off waivers from Arizona. He finished the year with a 4.35 ERA, and ended up with the Cardinals the following year.

Then, just before the 2024 season, the A's purchased him from the Los Angeles Dodgers and he was immediately a leader in the A's young clubhouse. He was always professional, but kept the vibes loose, even with the relocation saga hanging over them and the team still finishing with 93 losses.

While Luis Severino received the headlines for signing with the A's as they embarked on their adventure to Sacramento, it was actually McFarland that signed on for the trip first. He told us he just really liked the clubhouse with the A's and wanted to continue to be a part of that, which is why he jumped at re-signing with the club for 2025.

After appearing in 79 games for the A's in 2024 and holding a 3.81 ERA, he struggled mightily in 2026, battling injuries and poor performance. He made just 27 appearances last season and held a 6.89 ERA before he was released on July 2.

Leader in the clubhouse

Apr 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher T.J. McFarland (48) during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Back in May of last year, Gio Urshela accrued the needed service time to receive his gold card from Major League Baseball, which gets him into any regular season MLB game for life. It was McFarland that handed him the card and said a few words to celebrate the accomplishment.

He always made sure his corner of the clubhouse was decorated with some poster, or memorabilia of a teammate, like a photo of one of Denzel Clarke's catches. Even after he was released, his former teammates kept his decorations up.

When we would interview a starting pitcher that was near his locker after the game, he would come over with his phone out and ask random questions like what they think of Johnny Cash.

McFarland always kept the mood light, and that's why his teammates were so fond of him.

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