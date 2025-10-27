Former NY Mets Coach Eric Chavez Could Reclaim His Title in A's History Next Winter
The New York Mets are shaking up their coaching staff this winter, with hitting coach Eric Chavez among those not returning in 2026. However, the former A's third baseman could re-take his place in franchise history next winter.
Last December, the A's signed former New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino to the largest contract in franchise history at three years, $67 million dollars. The previous record had been held by Chavez at six years, $66 million, and as we wrote at the time, the dollar figure for Severino's deal seemed very pointed.
A year ago, the A's were leaving Oakland and transitioning to their temporary home in West Sacramento as they prepared for their planned debut in Las Vegas in 2028. There was also a lot of chatter that the A's were going to start ramping up spending as that Sin City opening drew closer.
One way to show that they were serious was to set a new franchise record for a contract, and Severino was the lucky beneficiary of that spending.
Severino's Contract Isn't Guaranteed
Severino essentially signed a two-year deal for $45 million, which includes $25 million in 2026, with a player option year for 2027 at $22 million. Severino was also one of the loudest critics of the minor-league ballpark in Sacramento given his veteran status.
We asked him ahead of the All Star break if he felt an obligation to make his opinions known since the A's roster is so young and many of their deals aren't guaranteed. Part of his answer (which is in full here) was:
"I'm not the only one who has said something about it. I feel like if somebody else said it, nothing happens, so if I said it, it's like, Sevvy said this. Like I said before, if you ask me something, I'm going to tell you the truth. I'm not going to lie. You know how we play on the road and how we play here. It has to be something."
He did start figuring things out on the mound right around this time, even at home where he finished with a 6.01 ERA, so perhaps he'll be ready to go in 2026. The big question will be whether the lack of big-league amenities will influence his decision on whether or not to stay.
One factor that could certainly influence him would be how competitive the A's are next year. If the club makes the postseason next year and the team is playing competitive baseball all year, perhaps some of those ballpark factors can be overlooked.
Another big factor could be the looming lockout hanging over the 2027 season. It could end up being more difficult to secure a contract for that season if there's an extended lockout, and sticking with the A's would get rid of the scrambling he'd have to do to not only get ready for the season, but also find a team.
There are certainly factors that could lead him to stay in Sacramento, but given how outspoken he was during the course of the 2025 campaign, perhaps he chooses to look for another team to play for. If Severino ends up elsewhere, that would put Chavez back at the top of the mountain.