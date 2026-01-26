How the A's Could Sneak into Mix For Free Agent Starter

Last year the Athletics finished with a team ERA of 4.71, which ranked them No. 27 in all of baseball. This winter they have lost Sean Newcomb (1.75 ERA with A's) to the Chicago White Sox in free agency, and have replaced him with Mark Leiter Jr., who finished last season holding a 4.84 ERA (3.55 FIP) with the New York Yankees.

In other words, the A's haven't made many changes to their pitching staff. While Luis Severino is likely to bounce back at least a little bit after struggling at home last year, there are a lot of inexperienced arms that the A's will be relying on in 2026, and there is just no guarantee that they'll pan out.

The A's could use an addition from the free agent market to add in a little bit of track record, and there is a reason why they could hold some negotiating power at this point in the offseason.

A's negotiating advantage

With Spring Training just a couple of weeks away, players that are still on the free agent market are likely getting a little antsy about where they'll be playing in 2026 and beyond. Some players could even be willing to accept an offer from the A's now, where maybe they weren't before. It was around this time of year when the A's signed Jose Leclerc and Luis Urías last season.

Despite the minor-league facilities, the A's are a club that has hopes of competing for a postseason berth. Plus, they have an entire lineup of sluggers that it would probably be way more fun to team up with than face.

But the real advantage for the A's here is that if they can open up a dialogue, they may have the ability to go above and beyond with the terms of the deal. That could mean adding a second year to a contract, which would also secure the player's future in the event of a lockout next offseason.

After Blake Snell had to wait on the free agent market for months just a couple of years ago, when he hit the market again the following offseason he was very quick to sign on with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Avoiding having to sit on the market yet again may be worth it, since MLB's collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1.

That could lead to yet another long winter of suspense in a year's time if a free agent looks for a one-year pillow contract to launch them into free agency yet again next year. The A's should attempt to use some of the uncertainty to provide stability for a player, while also securing their services.

If the A's were to add a second year, or even a player option for a second year, that could be enough of a sweetener to get a deal done. At the very least, it should get them in the door.

