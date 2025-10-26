Insider Hints Yankees Pitcher Could Be on A’s Radar This Offseason
The Athletics may be ready to pounce when free agency opens up. After trading away Mason Miller at the Trade Deadline, they could be in the market for a closer, but they'll certainly be in the market for more late-inning options to add to their mix. The A's bullpen finished the final two months with the second-best ERA in baseball at 2.99 while using a variety of pitchers in the ninth inning.
After an up-and-down season, Yankees reliever Luke Weaver seems like the perfect target for the club. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand thinks so, too. He listed out the top 30 free agents, along with a few fits for all of them. Weaver, whom he ranked No. 27 among all free agents, had three projected destinations: A's, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees.
As we mentioned earlier this offseason, Weaver would fit with the A's for a couple of reasons. The first, and most direct, would be that he's been a solid relief pitcher for large swaths of the past two seasons, including in the 2024 postseason.
He held a 1.05 ERA in his first 24 outings through the end of May, but then landed on the IL with a left hamstring injury for three weeks. When he came back, he wasn't the same pitcher, holding a 5.31 ERA the rest of the way. He finished up with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP across 64 2/3 innings.
The Second Reason Weaver Could Work with A's
In addition to being a solid relief pitcher, Weaver began his career as a starting pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals and D-Backs. He transitioned to a relief role in 2024 with the Yankees and has found a mix that works for him.
We've seen recently that teams have swooped up solid relief pitchers and converted them back into starting pitchers in recent years, and Weaver seems like a potential fit for this transition if he's up for it.
The A's have a lot of young and talented pitchers that are low on experience, and adding Weaver to either the bullpen or the rotation would be a big signing for the club since it could help settle the roster a bit.
If Weaver signed, the A's would likely roll with Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, Jacob Lopez, Luis Morales, and Weaver in their starting five, which is a nice mix of veteran leadership and young guys with upside.
The added upside, especially for a club like the A's, is that a contract likely wouldn't have to be too large or too long. Weaver is 32 years old, and will be in his age-32 season in 2026. Typically relief pitchers don't get long-term deals outside of the upper end of the market, so he could just be after a two-or-three year deal.
There is a chance that the A's tack on an extra season if he's a big target of theirs, because with the team playing in a minor-league ballpark, they're going to have to overpay a touch to convince players to sign.
Even if the A's added a third or fourth year to this deal, we're probably looking at somewhere between $6 million to $9 million per season, which would work out to something around $24 million to $36 million across a four-year pact.