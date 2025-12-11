Red Sox Add Bullpen Help, A's Secure Intriguing Infielder

During Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft in Orlando, the A's selected right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Watson from the San Francisco Giants. The 28-year-old spent his last two seasons with their Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, which is also home to the A's. The move made some sense for the green and gold, despite their need to add a veteran bullpen arm.

Because of his success at Sutter Health Park, it made sense for the A's to swoop him up. However, another team had real interest in landing Watson, too, as the Boston Red Sox would end up acquiring Watson from the A's not too long afterwards.

The right-hander posted a 4.26 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine in just over 50 innings with the Sacramento River Cats. If Watson had remained with the A's, he would've had to stick on the active roster for the entirety of the 2026 season. If he didn't remain on the roster, he would have to be offered back to San Francisco. The same rule will now apply for the Boston Red Sox.

In the deal, the A's acquired 23-year-old infielder Justin Riemer, a fourth-round selection of the Red Sox back in 2023. Riemer batted to an underwhelming .232 average in High-A with Boston, but was notably an on-base machine. He posted a .423 on-base percentage, which is elite. Truly a Moneyball player.

Riemer has been assigned to Double-A Midland, though it's not a guarantee that he'll begin the year there in 2026. He did make it up to the Double-A level for six games this past season, and his numbers held steady in the small sample size. The A's have some depth in the high minors, and his numbers might not help him have an edge over other guys.

While his stats have been accrued primarily in the lower minors, Riemer walked more times (69) than he struck out (60) in 2025. The problem is that only eight of his 52 hits went for extra bases with seven doubles and a home run. In order to be effective, he'll have to hit the ball a bit harder.

That said, the A's have a similar type of player in Jacob Wilson, who is a contact first bat—but he's also shown the ability to drive the ball more than more guys that just avoid strikeouts. If the A's can get Riemer to that level of play, then they'll certainly be in business.

Justin Riemer is a 23-year-old RHH 2B-3B. He's basically a walk machine with no power. He slashed .232/.423/.275 in 76 games for High-A Greenville last season... https://t.co/4SyB03V5vm — Bill Moriarity - A's Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 10, 2025

Because the Braves claimed Osvaldo Bido off waivers from the A's, and now losing Ryan Watson to the Red Sox, the 40-man roster sits at 39. This means the A's will have space to make a move either in free agency or in a trade without any further adjustments to the roster.

This move also gives Luis Medina a shot at the Opening Day roster. Having Medina and a Rule 5 pick on the active roster is difficult because neither can be sent down, as Medina is also out of options heading into 2026.

Instead of using the spot on a Rule 5 guy, the team will easily be able to have Medina slide into the staff somewhere, and still be able to add more pieces as well.

Overall, it was a tough day, with the A's losing their former first round selection in Daniel Susac. But being able to land Justin Riemer for a Rule 5 Draft pick isn't a bad pickup. Expect more moves in the coming days as the team looks to get in on the action as the stove is hot.

