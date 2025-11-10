The A's Could Target This Former Mets First-Rounder After a Great Year in Japan
The A's will be looking to add some pitching this offseason, and they could be looking to add another big contract to the books like they did last offseason when they added Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs. However, this offseason, they could have the opportunity to land a good arm without breaking the bank.
It's being reported that former MLB southpaw Anthony Kay could be returning stateside after two seasons in Japan. After a solid 2024, Kay broke out in the 2025 season, pitching to an impressive 1.74 ERA and a 0.981 WHIP in 155 innings. Those are truly ace numbers, and surely they'd be highe r in the MLB, but if he could land with the A's for cheap, it could end up being a steal.
Getting players from overseas is always a gamble. It's not the same level of competition as it is in MLB. However, coming off an incredible season in Japan could be the confidence that Anthony Kay needs to bring back to the States to be successful here.
One of the major reasons Kay can fit in well with the A's is that the team is currently playing lower-pressure games in West Sacramento. Although it seems like a downside that the team plays in a minor league ballpark, it's good to bring on players who need to pitch under lower pressure to build up confidence.
Anthony Kay has pitched for three different major league clubs over the course of his career, and never really settled anywhere. If the A's could land him on a one-year prove-it deal, the A's could possibly get good production for a cheap price, and he could end up playing himself into a bigger contract in 2027.
A potential contract for Kay could look like a one or two year deal worth maybe $4-8 million per year. That seems like a lot for someone who hasn't pitched in the MLB for a couple of years, but because he could be a middle-of-the-rotation guy, that would be a really cheap option for the A's.
Sure they could go the more experienced route to fill their need, but they could have to pay $20+ million to get that type guy. It could also be more difficult to land free agents in West Sacramento this offseason, now that the league has played there and the conditions were a constant topic of discussion in 2025.
Clearly, Anthony Kay has good stuff. He was selected in the first round by the New York Mets back in 2016, and he's now coming off an amazing year in Japan. The A's have had success with under-the-radar additions in the past, and Kay would make a lot of sense in Green and Gold in 2026.