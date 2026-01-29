Tyler Soderstrom Announces Inaugural Charity Poker Tournament

Below is the full press release detailing Tyler Soderstrom's inaugural charity poker tournament.

SACRAMENTO, CA - January 15th, 2026 - Tyler Soderstrom, a California native and rising

star of the Athletics, is proud to announce his Inaugural Charity Poker Tournament, an exclusive

fundraising event benefiting EASE and Keaton’s Child Care Alliance. The event will take place

on Monday, May 11, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 11:00 PM at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel.

As a lifelong Californian who has grown up within the Athletics organization, Soderstrom has

embraced both the responsibility and opportunity that come with his role on and off the field.

Now entering a new chapter of his career with the A’s, Tyler is committed to using his platform to

make a lasting impact in the communities that helped shape him.

The inaugural tournament reflects Soderstrom’s dedication to giving back to organizations that

provide life-changing support to children and families facing adversity. Both beneficiary

organizations align closely with Tyler’s belief in mentorship, community, and showing up for

others when it matters most.

“Launching this event means a lot to me. Year one is always special, and I’m excited to

bring people together for a night that’s fun, meaningful, and focused on giving back. Both

EASE and Keaton’s have changed lives in powerful ways, and being able to support them

through this event is something I’m incredibly proud of.” — Tyler Soderstrom



The one-of-a-kind evening will bring together the community for a memorable night of poker,

cocktails, local bites, prizes, and unique interactions with Soderstrom and fellow athletes.

Designed to blend entertainment with impact, the event offers guests and sponsors an

opportunity to connect through sport while supporting meaningful causes.

For sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets, please visit http://Soderstrompoker.com.

Sponsorship opportunities range from $500 to $25,000, offering brands premium visibility and

engagement through event signage, gift bag inclusion, on-site recognition, and access to a

high-profile audience passionate about sports and philanthropy.

Proceeds from the event will benefit EASE, which supports youth through mentorship,

education, and life skills development, and Keaton’s Child Care Alliance, which provides critical

emotional and financial support to families navigating childhood cancer.

“EASE changed my life when I was struggling with food insecurity, low grades, and an

uncertain future. When I didn’t believe in myself, they believed in me. They guided me,

encouraged me, and surrounded me with mentors who felt like family. EASE gave me

hope when I felt lost and opportunities I never thought I deserved. I truly don’t know where

I would be without the EASE team.” — Tyler Jennings, EASE Alumni



“In the darkest of times, you became a new member of our family—granting us emotional

and financial support when we most needed it. Keaton’s is a blessing to our family. The

care, family events, and kindness gave us strength and hope while fighting our daughter’s

cancer.” — Maricsa, mother of Abby, 15-year-old Osteosarcoma Survivor

Recommended Articles: