A's Non-Roster Invites to Keep an Eye On

The Athletics have unveiled their full list of non-roster invitees for this spring, and among the group are some veterans looking to make an impact on the club to begin the year, and some talented prospects that could be in the mix a little later in the season.

Here is the full list of non-roster players that will be in A's camp.

Athletics non-roster invitees 2026 | Athletic

There are 31 total non-roster invitees, meaning there will be a total of 71 players in camp to start things off. Of that group, 18 of the non-roster invitees were players that were on the A's roster when the 2025 season ended, and the other 13 have been free agents that they have signed over the course of the winter.

Prospects to keep an eye on

Lugnuts' Henry Bolte rounds third base after his home run against Michigan State in the fourth inning on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, during the Crosstown Showdown at Jackson Field in Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The obvious person to keep an eye on in the early days of camp will be top prospect, Leo De Vries. The 19-year-old was acquired as the centerpiece of the Mason Miller deal with the San Diego Padres in the Mason Miller at the deadline.

De Vries made it all the way up to Double-A last season as an 18-year-old, and if he has a good spring, he could be on his way to Triple-A Las Vegas to begin the year. He's one of the top prospects in baseball, and if he's performing well and the A's are in contention, he should see his name called to the big leagues.

Right behind him on the hype train will be left-handers Jamie Arnold (No. 41 overall) and Gage Jump (No. 57). Jump is expected to begin in Vegas as well, while Arnold, who has yet to make his pro debut after being drafted last year, could move quickly through the system.

In total, the A's have invited 10 top prospects that are not on their 40-man roster, including De Vries (No. 1), Arnold (No. 2), Jump (No. 3), outfielder Henry Bolte (No. 5), third baseman Tommy White (No. 7), infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (No. 10), right-hander Kade Morris (No. 14), outfielder Ryan Lasko (No. 16), right-hander Wei-En Lin (No. 19) and right-hander Kenya Huggins (No. 22).

Bolte is another interesting prospect to keep an eye on with his power and speed combination, though it's a little tricky seeing a spot for him on the roster unless someone struggles in the outfield. White could be the A's answer at third base in 2027, or he could be a trade piece if another one of their internal options steps up this season.

Veterans to keep an eye on

Sep 15, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Nick Anderson (70) delivers a pitch against Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The A's have a number of veteran options on the pitching side of things that could quickly draw attention, as the A's pitching is one area they could stand to improve. While they have most of their bullpen returning from last year, they don't have a terribly experienced group to pull from. That could lead to a revolving door of sorts this season.

The first player to keep an eye on is Nick Anderson, whose 2020 season (16 1/3 innings, 0.55 ERA, five hits allowed) was so impressive that he is continuing to get shots on minor-league deals. With Colorado last season he held a 6.14 ERA, which was a career worst.

The 35-year-old still has a good curve and he can limit hard contact, so he'll have a chance with the A's. He could even be the one at the top of the depth chart if there's an injury in the bullpen.

The other big name to keep an eye on is actually someone that was in the A's system last year and has yet to make his MLB debut. That would be Gustavo Rodriguez. He pitched at three levels for the A's in 2025, mostly in Triple-A, and he held a cumulative 1.64 ERA (3.82 FIP) while striking out 28.4% of the hitters he faced, and keeping the ball on the ground at a ridiculous 55.9% rate.

If he can have similar success in 2026, Rodriguez will be a sleeper candidate for the A's to get work in the late innings. He ended up saving a total of nine games in the minors last year, including five in Las Vegas.

In order for any of these players on the non-roster list to make it to Sacramento this year, they'll have to be added to the 40-man roster first. That would also entail taking someone else off, either by them landing on the 60-day IL, or getting designated for assignment.

Here is the full press release from the A's:

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Athletics announced 31 non-roster invitees to Spring Training for the 2026 season. The list includes 18 players that were in the A’s organization at the end of the 2025 campaign and 13 free agents that signed minor league deals following the season.

Heading the group of non-roster invitees are the three Athletics in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospect List released last week: infielder Leo De Vries (No. 4), left-handed pitcher Jamie Arnold (No. 41) and left-handed pitcher Gage Jump (No. 57).

De Vries was acquired from San Diego in the Mason Miller deal at the 2025 trading deadline and made his Double-A debut at Midland last year at the age of 19. He batted a combined .255 with 28 doubles, eight triples, 15 home runs, 74 RBI, 11 stolen bases and an .806 OPS in 118 games with Midland in addition to the Padres and A’s Single-A affiliates at Fort Wayne and Lansing.

Arnold was the A’s first round selection and 11th pick overall in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft. He did not pitch professionally last year after going 21-10 with a save and a 3.61 ERA in 58 games, including 41 starts, in three seasons with Florida State. Jump was drafted in 2024 and was named A’s Organizational Pitcher of the Year after compiling a 9-7 record, 3.28 ERA and .598 opponents OPS in 26 games, including 24 starts, with Lansing and Midland.

Other A’s draft picks coming to Major League Spring Training in 2026 include outfielder Henry Bolte (2nd round, 2022), outfielder Clark Elliott (competitive balance B, 2022), infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (3rd round, 2024), outfielder Ryan Lasko (2nd round, 2023), catcher Shane McGuire (9th round, 2021), and infielder Tommy White (2nd round, 2024).

Bolte hit .284 and stole 44 bases between Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas to earn A’s Organizational Hitter of the Year honors, Elliot hit .251 with a .395 on-base percentage with Lansing and Midland, Kuroda-Grauer led the A’s farm system with 147 hits, Lasko had nine outfield assists in 89 games with three different teams, McGuire combined for a .268 average and .392 on-base percentage with Midland and Las Vegas, and White batted .275 in 93 games with Lansing and Midland.

Fourteen of the non-roster invitees have Major League experience, including right-handed pitchers Nick Anderson and Wander Suero, and infielder Joey Meneses. Anderson has pitched for Miami (2019), Tampa Bay (2020-21), Atlanta (2023), Kansas City (2024) and Colorado (2025) in a five-year career and is 14-7 with 10 saves and a 3.43 ERA in 177 relief appearances.

Suero is 15-14 with a save and a 4.96 ERA in 196 relief appearances with Washington (2018-21), the Dodgers (2023), Houston (2024) and Atlanta (2025). Meneses hit .274 with 29 home runs and 165 RBI in 286 games with Washington from 2022-24.

Other players with big league experience include left-handed pitchers Ben Bowden and Matt Krook, both of whom were non-roster invitees with the A’s last year, as well as right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb, right-handed pitcher Nick Hernandez, right-handed pitcher Brooks Kriske, right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel, catcher Bryan Lavastida, outfielder Cade Marlowe, catcher Brian Serven, infielder Michael Stefanic, and catcher Chad Wallach.

The remaining invitees include infielder Euribiel Angeles, right-handed pitcher JJ Goss, right-handed pitcher Kenya Huggins, left-handed pitcher Wei-En Lin, right-handed pitcher Kade Morris, left-handed pitcher Domingo Robles, right-handed pitcher Gustavo Rodriguez, and right-handed pitcher Yunior Tur. Angeles was acquired in the Sean Manaea trade, Huggins in the Miguel Andujar deal, Lin was signed out of Taiwan at the age of 18 and Morris was acquired for Paul Blackburn.