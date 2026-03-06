A's Unveil New High-End Las Vegas Club Renderings

The A's are going to be dedicated to doing things differently in Las Vegas, where they expect to be playing games when the 2028 season launches. Ownership has already been locking up multiple young stars over the past two off-seasons, keeping the core of the offense intact moving forward.

Ground was broken in Las Vegas last June, and they remain on schedule to have the ballpark completed by the end of 2027 in order to get it ready and fully operational for Opening Day 2028.

With the A's heading to Las Vegas for Big League Weekend beginning on Saturday, the A's have unveiled a new set of renderings for a new Club area behind home plate that looks to be similar to the Gotham Club in San Francisco. This one is going to be much closer to the action, however.

Here are the photos of the Diamond Club.

A's proposed Diamond Club Bar in Las Vegas | Athletic

A's Diamond Club Entry | Athletics

A's Diamond Club Renderings in Las Vegas | Athletics

The A's have also announced the Athletic Club, which appears to be a more closed-off area that gives off speakeasy vibes. That could be perfect for the Las Vegas vibe the team is going for in their designs.

Here are the released renderings of the Athletic Club.

Athletic Club Banquette Rendering | Athletics

Athletic Club Bar | Athletics

Athletic Club Dining 2 | Athletics

Athletic Club Dining | Athletics

Athletic Club Wine | Athletics

For more on how to get tickets for these areas, and the thought process behind them, here is the full press release that the club sent out on Friday.

LAS VEGAS (March 6, 2026) – The Athletics (A’s), world-renowned restaurateur Will Guidara, and Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark; NYSE: ARMK) today revealed the vision for the Athletic Club: a first-of-its-kind, all-inclusive hospitality experience that will be located directly behind home plate in the A’s new Las Vegas ballpark, set to open in 2028. Tickets will go on sale later this month to individuals on the Priority Access List.

Designed to transform the traditional game-day experience and completely reimagine baseball hospitality, the Athletic Club has been meticulously crafted by Guidara –- author of Unreasonable Hospitality, former co-owner of the Best Restaurant in the World, and Co-Producer on the Emmy Award-winning series “The Bear” –- and marks the first time he’s implementing his pioneering hospitality principles within a professional sports venue.

“What we set out to build here is something a little different — a space built around a simple idea: what if getting to the stadium early became one of the best parts of the night?” said Guidara. “Some of the best moments in life happen around a table. It’s where people slow down, share a drink, tell stories, and settle into each other’s company. We wanted to bring that spirit into the ballpark and create a place where gathering together is part of the experience, not just a stop along the way to the game.

Every part of the space was designed with intention — the food, the service, the atmosphere, the details you might not notice right away but feel the moment you walk in. At the center of it all is a commitment to thoughtfulness and genuine graciousness. Our hope is that it pushes the conversation forward about how people come together before a game and opens the door to a new kind of ballpark experience — one that begins long before the first pitch.”

The Athletic Club is designed to be the most exclusive space in the ballpark, with access reserved for A’s premium season-ticket members seated behind home plate. Members will enjoy a private restaurant and supper club offering a multi-course, table-service menu, as well as an upscale lounge featuring small plates and a full bar with craft beer, curated wines, and premium cocktails.

Every game will feature personalized, high‑touch hospitality delivered by maître d’s, sommeliers, and dining concierges who anticipate needs, honor personal preferences, and create memorable moments. The experience has been designed to extend throughout the length of each game, sustaining a vibrant energy with special grab‑and‑go offerings, in‑seat beverage service, surprise culinary moments, and a dramatic signature candy wall.

Diamond Club Joins Lineup of Elevated Premium Spaces

To further amplify the stadium’s premium hospitality program, Aramark and Guidara have also developed the Diamond Club, an all‑inclusive social hub for premium ticket members located adjacent to the Athletic Club behind home plate. Diamond Club members will enjoy a food and beverage experience featuring Vegas-inspired food stations inclusive of locally curated dishes, chef’s specials, and a bold selection of elevated game day favorites.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment President and CEO Alison Birdwell said that Las Vegas inspired their premium approach from the start. “Vegas is a truly one‑of‑a‑kind market, and we set out to introduce an entirely new level of hospitality that matches the energy and spectacle of the city,” she said. “We’re creating a ballpark environment where service and food redefine the way fans enjoy baseball. Partnering with Will ensures that we deliver a Vegas‑worthy experience that creates memories for guests that will last a lifetime.”

Ticket Information

The Athletic Club and Diamond Club will go on sale later this month to those on the Priority Access List. Fans interested in learning more or securing seats must schedule an in-person appointment at the Ballpark Experience Center at UnCommons, with availability offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit .

“The Athletic Club is about providing fans with something innovative and unique that exists only in Las Vegas,” said A’s President Marc Badain. “By partnering with Will and Aramark, we’re setting a new standard for baseball hospitality, delivering exceptional food and service in a way that feels right at home in this city.”

