A’s Prospect Primed for His Big League Debut in 2026?
Athletics' third overall prospect Gage Jump took a large stride forward this past season in the minor leagues and could be set to make his MLB debut late in the 2026 campaign.
Just 22 years old, Jump was taken in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft out of Louisiana State University. That was also alongside fellow second-rounder and LSU Tigers teammate Tommy White. Jump made his professional debut with High-A Lansing and impressed right away.
After a difficult first outing where he surrendered four earned runs on six hits in just two innings, the lefty settled down on the mound. In five starts with the Lugnuts, the southpaw posted a 4-1 record with a 2.32 ERA.
He made six total appearances, including a relief effort where he gave up just three hits in 6 ⅔ innings. Jump had impressive punch-out numbers, fanning 45 batters over 31 innings pitched. He gave up just 21 hits and five walks.
His longest outing with the Lugnuts came on May 7 against the West Michigan Whitecaps when he tossed eight innings of one-run baseball, striking out eight batters and allowing just one run on four hits and no walks. That would be his last outing in High-A before he was promoted to Double-A Midland on May 13.
Jump got out to a great start with the Rockhounds, throwing a quality start in each of his first four outings. Against San Antonio, Jump blanked the missions over six scoreless frames. He held the Frisco Roughriders scoreless in his next start before keeping them to just two runs on two hits in seven innings of work.
Over the course of his first four starts in Midland, Jump was 4-0 with a 0.72 ERA. He had struck out 29 batters in 25 innings and walked just five batters.
Despite his prolific start, Jump would run into some struggles. He went 1-6 with a 4.92 ERA over 56 2/3 innings from the beginning of June through the end of the season. The left-hander never threw more than five innings the rest of the way, finishing with 112 2/3 innings of work. He walked 24 batters in that span and held a 1.38 WHIP.
Between Lansing and Midland, Jump finished the 2025 season 9-7 with a 3.64 ERA over the course of 24 starts and two additional relief appearances, striking out 131 batters in those 112 2/3 innings.
After taking a strong step forward in 2025, Jump will look to build on a positive first professional season. He remains the third overall prospect and second-ranked pitching prospect behind LHP Jamie Arnold in the A’s organization.
There is a chance to see Jump in the big leagues next season, but it would not be until later in the year. A's GM David Forst said that he expects Jump to begin the 2026 campaign in Triple-A Las Vegas. The A’s already have loads of young talent when it comes to pitching, therefore, Jump will have quite the competition in finding his spot on the roster.
