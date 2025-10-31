This Speedy A's Prospect Could Join the Outfield Mix in 2026
Back in the 2022 MLB Draft, the A's selected outfielder Henry Bolte in the second round, which pulled him away from his commitment to the University of Texas. The high schooler showed lots of power and speed in his big 6-foot-3 and 195 pound frame.
What initially seemed like it would be a long project to turn the high school hitter into an MLB player, now has Bolte knocking on the door to the big leagues.
Bolte started his 2025 campaign with the A's Double-A affiliate in Midland and he would eventually earn himself a Triple-A promotion over the summer.
During his time in Las Vegas, Bolte showed out. He finished his season with a .300 batting average and an .838 on-base percentage in 34 Triple-A games. Notably, he swiped 44 bases in 2025 between Double-A and Triple-A and was thrown out just twice. 13 of those steals came with Vegas, while 10 of his 36 Triple-A hits went for extra bases.
His ability to hit for power and also have some of the best baserunning in the minor leagues would be a huge addition to the A's roster if he can translate well to the big leagues. Stars like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Bobby Witt Jr. are both stars in the league who have the power-speed combo, and Henry Bolte could look to follow in the footsteps of those players.
Bolte's speed is listed at 65-grade, which is on the verge of truly elite. Swiping 44 bags in a year, even in the minors, is still very impressive. His defense is also graded fairly highly, but it seems like the organization might like him better at a corner outfield spot, as he recorded most of his innings in right field in Triple-A.
The A's outfield is quite crowded right now with Tyler Soderstrom, Denzel Clarke, JJ Bleday, Lawrence Butler, Colby Thomas, Carlos Cortes, and even Brent Rooker getting some time out there. Soderstrom, Clarke and Butler figure to be the starting three from left to right, and it's going to be difficult to crack that trio given what they bring to the club.
Considering the fact that a number of those guys were impactful for the team last season, it'll be tough to find space for Bolte initially, but with possible trades on deck this winter, there's a chance we could see Bolte join the A's outfield at some point in 2026.
The A's had some stars emerge last season between the breakouts of Jacob Wilson and of course, Nick Kurtz, who are now extension candidates. With how much potential Henry Bolte has, he might join the list of young A's players who become stars of the league sooner rather than later.