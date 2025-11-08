A's Flip the Switch, Turn on Comments
For the first time in nearly two years (on purpose at least), the Athletics have turned on replies to their social media posts. Back in 2023 when the team announced they'd be leaving Oakland for Las Vegas, they also stopped letting fans reply to their posts on social media, which pretty much defeats the purpose of social media.
Then, on a random Saturday in November (today to be exact), they have left the replies open and are even asking the fans to comment on their post.
According to Last Dive Bar, the former A's fan group, the ban on comments lasted 655 days. In a little over an hour since the post from the team, they have garnered 151 comments on the post, while getting 34 re-posts and 120 likes.
Some of the replies have paid attention to the prompt that the A's provided, while the majority of those comments have been about the team's ownership, Oakland, and selling the team. So not much has changed.
One remarkable factor over the past two years has been the lack of new followers the team has since announcing the move to Las Vegas. At one point about a year ago, there were up past at least 605,000 followers on Twitter/X. That number now sits at 586,800. Only the Miami Marlins have fewer followers on the social media platform.
With the team going to two different new markets, first Sacramento, then Vegas, they should be swimming in new followers. Instead, they're somehow dropping them.
In the past week there have been some questions about funding for the Bally's portion of the Tropicana project, which could end up making things a little more difficult for the Athletics one specific way.
Taking everyone at their word, if the A's project is ready in 2028, the Bally's timeline is said to have a small retail space, and then a parking garage ready by that time. In other words, the site would still be an active construction zone for a few more years, all while the A's are trying to bring in new local fans to an area that locals already don't like to go on the Las Vegas Strip.
This wouldn't exactly be the team's best foot forward.
The big question surrounding the A's for the past 655 days has been how they would unveil that comments are back on, and today we got our answer to that question.
It's just unfortunate that the fans that stuck with the club over the past year didn't have an outlet to share in some of the experiences of the season because the organization didn't want to get yelled at. The whole point of social media is building a connection with the fans, and the A's have spent two years actively leaving theirs in the cold.
Now that they have a young and exciting team that could push for the postseason, those comments will be back on, so we'll see how the fans react when signings start happening.