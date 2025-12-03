A's Unveil Las Vegas Ballpark Experience

The long-awaited A's Las Vegas Ballpark Experience opened this week, with the highlights being the model of the ballpark set to be constructed on The Strip, along with the 3D look inside from the pitcher's mound, which allows visitors to look around at the ballpark as though they're standing on the field.

The Ballpark Experience is meant to entice potential season ticket holders and get them ready for the A's in Las Vegas. It's a pretty cool spot with areas for photo ops, like a makeshift A's clubhouse, which has some of the same photos as the A's clubhouse in Sacramento.

The big question now is how well this will be received in Las Vegas, and how much traction this generates with the fan base in Vegas as the club is still a little over two years away from debuting in the desert.

Below is the A's press release detailing exactly what fans can expect from the Ballpark Experience Center. We have added in some photos from the press release to provide a fuller picture of what it looks like.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The A’s Ballpark Experience Center is now open by appointment only at UnCommons, offering fans an exclusive first look and feel of the team's future home in Las Vegas. At the heart of the space is the Immersive CubeTM, where more than 26 million pixels transform the room into a 270° canvas of motion and energy. Visitors don’t just see the A’s future; they step into it, exploring the new ballpark in vivid, dynamic 3D.

Every corner of the Experience Center was thoughtfully crafted to reflect the design vision of the future ballpark. The space was brought to life by experience creation and technology specialists at Advent, who engineered interiors, flow, and finishes to evoke the feel of a real ballpark from the moment visitors step inside.

Construction was carried out by Burke Special Projects, one of Nevada’s most trusted commercial contractors, bringing decades of experience building large-scale, complex venues.

A's elephant on display in Las Vegas | Athletic

Inside the space, visitors will experience a mix of the A’s legacy and a forward-looking vision for what’s to come, including:

A tribute to the A’s iconic elephant mascot, represented through an elephant from the Great Elephant

Migration, linking the team’s rich history to its future. The Great Elephant Migration is a traveling art

exhibition and fundraising campaign featuring 100 life-sized elephant sculptures crafted by

Indigenous artisans in Southern India to promote human-wildlife coexistence.

A full architectural model of the future ballpark, created by ModelWorks AJT, a highly skilled Las

Vegas-based model-making company known for its detailed, craft-driven presentation of models.

ModelWorks AJT’s precision work brings to life a realistic, scaled preview of seating options, fan

zones, and design features.

Four of the A's World Series trophies on display | Athletics

Interactive experiential exhibits, memorabilia, bobbleheads, and artifacts celebrating the team’s past

and fan traditions.

A Clubhouse-themed area featuring four of the Club’s World Series trophies.

The Immersive CubeTM, the centerpiece of the Experience Center, where walls, floors, and ceilings

become a seamless 270° digital canvas. Visitors can step inside the A’s vision, walking through the

future ballpark in vivid, dynamic 3D, and exploring interactive elements that bring the energy of the

game to life.

The A’s Ballpark Experience Center is currently open by appointment only, providing guests with an exclusive, guided tour of the space. Legends, a global leader in premium sports and entertainment experiences, leads each visit, sharing insights on the range of seating, membership, and premium options available in the new ballpark.

Ticket products will go on sale in phases starting in early 2026. Individuals on the Priority Access list will be contacted to discuss specific product interests and to set up an appointment to visit the Experience Center. Fans interested in learning more or joining the list can sign up at athletics.com/vegas.

The A’s Ballpark Experience Center is located at UnCommons, a modern, walkable mixed-use campus in Southwest Las Vegas known for its thoughtful design, dining options, and community-focused atmosphere.

Parking is free at UnCommons for up to two hours. The location offers convenient access for fans across the valley and provides an ideal setting for the team’s preview center and sales offices until the new ballpark opens in 2028.

