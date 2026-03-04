The Price of A's Baseball in Las Vegas Has Been Revealed

The Athletics are set to descend upon Sin City in just a few days for Big League Weekend, a two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels held inside Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators. Tickets for those games are nearly sold out, with seats on the berm, standing room only, or the first base party deck still available.

These weekend series have become a bit of a tradition during spring training dating back a few years now, and more recently it has been used as a big marketing opportunity for the A's in the city they plan to call home when the 2028 season rolls around.

This year, however, the A's also will be spending a week in Las Vegas during the regular season, taking on the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies. The club has just unleashed the ticket packages for these two series, and they're being grouped in a full six-game pack that includes a giveaway for every game.

Prices for Las Vegas A's games

Feb 23, 2026; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The six-game packs are starting at $285 for all six games, with those seats located down the first and third base lines in sections 119, 120 and 102, 103. According to the seat map, the majority of these tickets are already sold out, with a limited quantity still available. That works out to about $47.50 per game after fees for one person.

A little closer to the action (sections 116-118 and 104), the price bumps up to $345 total, or $57.5 per game. There are also some seats available right behind home for $495 to the left and one section to the right of the plate, but the second section behind home (the one closest to the A's dugout) escalates to $675 total. That puts those packages at $82.5 and $112.5 per game.

The most expensive packages are on the club level in the 200s, also right behind home plate. There, tickets will run you between $855 to $1,215 total. Again, that works out to $142.5 to $202.5 a contest.

In addition to providing six Major League Baseball games to the people of Las Vegas, the A's will also be holding a different giveaway for every game of these two series.

June 8 — Baseball Jersey

June 9 — Flag

June 10 — Sun Hat

June 12 — Baseball Cap

June 13 — Ballpark Blueprint Poster

June 14 — Nick Kurtz Bobblehead

The first two games of each series will be at 7:05 p.m. (PT), while the Wednesday finale on June 10 will be played a little earlier, at 6:05 p.m. (PT). The finale of the Rockies series on Sunday will be at 12:05 p.m. (PT).

The A's will return to their temporary home in Sacramento the following week for another two series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels. This will certainly be a change for the A's, who will get two straight weeks of home games, but hosted in two different ballparks across state lines.

