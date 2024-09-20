A's 2024 Draftee Out of Rutgers Goes 1-for-4 in Triple-A Debut
The Oakland A's promoted 2024 third-round selection Joshua Kuroda-Grauder to Triple-A to begin the week as a backup shortstop to Darell Hernaiz for the final week of the season, and on Thursday night he was able to make his debut with the Aviators, going 1-for-4 with a single.
The hit came off lefty Jayvien Sandridge, 25, the San Diego Padres No. 21 ranked prospect. He had been serving as the Double-A team's closer earlier this season, but was the first man out of the bullpen in the seventh inning for El Paso last night.
The hit itself left the bat at 100.9 miles per hour with a -11 degree launch angle. The first two balls he hit were also deemed "hard hit" at 95+ mph off the bat, with the first one at 96.7, and the second ground out at 98.3. As we mentioned when he was promoted, the key for Kuroda-Grauer as he settles into pro ball will be getting some elevation with his swing. Not necessarily to generate home runs, but to rack up more extra-base hits as a gap hitter. The exit velocities, especially against Triple-A pitching just a couple of months post-draft, are impressive, however.
Another standout performance from Vegas' 5-4 loss was that of starter Janson Junk, who fans may remember as having the worst debut in A's history earlier this month when he allowed seven earned runs without recording an out. Since being DFA'd and outrighted to Triple-A, Junk has started two games, and last night he went six innings, allowed just five hits, one run, didn't walk anyone, and struck out six.
In his two starts with the Aviators, he has combined for 10 1/3 innings, given up 13 hits, four runs, hasn't walked anyone, and struck out nine, earning a 3.48 ERA.
On Thursday night, 17 of his 76 pitches were curveballs, and nine of those pitches were swung at. Four of those nine were whiffed on, good for a 44% whiff rate, which could be something to keep an eye on if he sticks with the organization through the winter.