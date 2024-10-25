A's add former Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz to Fall League roster
The A's have added Nick Kurtz to the Mesa Solar Sox roster in the Arizona Fall League, with the hope to get him a few extra at-bats before the season is officially closed. Kurtz was selected by the A's with the No. 4 pick in this year's MLB Draft out of Wake Forest after the first baseman had a stellar collegiate career with the Demon Deacons.
Kurtz currently ranks as the A's No. 2 prospect behind last year's top selection, Jacob Wilson, who has since made his MLB debut and will be graduating from the prospect list early on in 2025. Kurtz is also ranked as the No. 45 prospect in all of baseball.
For his first assignment out of college, the A's sent Kurtz to Stockton to play in A Ball, where he spent just over a week dominating. In his seven games, he hit .400 with a .571 OBP and four home runs. Part of the reason the A's had him at the top of their draft board is because of his advanced approach at the plate. He certainly showed off that ability with Stockton.
From there, he was promoted to Double-A Midland, skipping a level entirely. The thought process with the move was that Midland had an opening and were also in playoff position, so their season would last a little longer, giving Kurtz more at-bats at the level to get ready for 2025. Unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury after five games with the 'Hounds which caused him to miss the rest of the regular season.
He ended up hitting .308 with a 400 OBP in his five games in Double-A.
Now Kurtz is ready to get his final few swings in for 2024 before taking a little time to relax, then getting ready for what could be a big 2025 campaign. After Wilson made it to the big leagues roughly a year after getting drafted, there is a path for Kurtz to have a similar trajectory.