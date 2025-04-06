A's Have a New No. 1 Prospect
It was only a matter of time, but after Saturday's 7-4 win in Colorado, former A's No. 1 prospect Jacob Wilson has officially graduated from prospect lists. The contact-first Wilson is 12-for-33 (.364) to begin the season, and has yet to strike out thus far. He's also mashed his first two MLB home runs this week, along with a couple of key hits in the series in Colorado.
Taking up his former spot as the A's new No. 1 spot should be no surprise--it's last year's No. 4 overall selection, Nick Kurtz.
While he hasn't received a ton of time as a professional baseball player, partially due to a hamstring injury that cut his 2024 campaign short after being promoted to Double-A Midland, he has started this season in Triple-A Las Vegas. Much like Stockton and Midland before, Vegas isn't posing much of a challenge in the early going.
The first baseman has played seven games his season, and has a seven-game hit streak, going 13-for-30 (.433) with a .469 OBP to begin the year. He has already hit three home runs and driven in 11 RBI to boot. Four of his seven games played this season have been multi-hit affairs.
When Wilson just kept producing last season, he ended up getting promoted for the first game after the All Star break. Kurtz may not have to wait quite that long, given the pace he's on.
That said, the A's will likely keep him down in the minors for at least a couple more weeks. Partially so that the league has a chance to challenge him as they get more data, and partially because there isn't an obvious home for him on the A's roster.
As we wrote earlier this week, Kurtz's arrival could end up making former first round pick Tyler Soderstrom a trade piece later this season, ideally once the team has more data on their home field at Sutter Health Park. Soderstrom could end up netting the A's a nice No. 2 or 3 starter to help build out their rotation.
Soderstrom has been one of the A's best hitters this season, batting .333 with a .368 OBP and three home runs so far this year. He's also made huge strides defensively at first base.
With Wilson's graduation, Kurtz isn't the only prospect in the system moving up. Nate Nankil, a 22-year-old former seventh rounder currently with the High-A Lansing Lugnuts, has joined the list as the A's No. 30 prospect.
When former A's left-hander Kyle Muller was on a rehab assignment in Stockton last season, Athletics on SI asked him if any Ports' batters stood out to him. He said Nankil, who hit an absolute tank when he was there.
The A's new No. 2 prospect is outfielder Colby Thomas, though, depending on when Kurtz is promoted, Thomas may not get the No. 1 status. On the one hand, the A's could choose to promote Thomas as well. On the other, that top spot may end up going to the A's top pick in the upcoming draft, once Kurtz himself graduates. The A's have the No. 11 overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft.