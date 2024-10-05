A's hope to send Nick Kurtz to Arizona Fall League for extra at-bats
The Arizona Fall League is opening up on Monday, October 7, and the A's are sending a number of highly touted prospects this season, including their No. 5, 10 and 11 prospects in Henry Bolte, Denzel Clarke and Daniel Susac. In the end-of-year Zoom call with the media, Athletics' GM David Forst also mentioned that No. 2 prospect Nick Kurtz could be joining them.
"Anytime you take a guy in the top-5 of the Draft, you hope he moves quickly," said Forst. "We obviously got him to Double-A based on his limited performance, and he had the hamstring injury. We're hoping to get him out to the Fall League to at some point to pick up some of those missed at-bats."
Earlier in the call, Forst said that they told Tyler Soderstrom not to put away the catcher's gear just yet, even after somewhat solidifying his presence at first base in 2024. The reason for that sentiment would have to be the number of first base prospects that are coming up through the pipeline, including Kurtz and Will Simpson. Having versatility to play numerous positions is going to be helpful for any player trying to crack the A's 26-man roster in the coming years.
Kurtz was originally assigned to Stockton to play with the Ports, and in seven games he hit four homers, drove in 12 RBI, walked 10 times, batted .400 and had a .571 OBP. A week was enough of a look for the A's to send him to Double-A Midland where he got into five games, going 4-for-13 (.308) not too long after being in college. The expectation is that he'll be able to start the 2025 season back in Midland, and then potentially get the call up to Triple-A Las Vegas at some point during the season.
Getting some extra at-bats in the Arizona Fall League could help give Kurtz a glimpse of the type of competition he'll be facing in 2025.