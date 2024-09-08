Recent A's Draftee Off to Huge Start in Double-A
The Oakland Athletics appear to have plenty of options for who the long-term solution at first base will be, with former top prospect Tyler Soderstrom already in the big leagues and No. 4 overall pick in this year's Draft Nick Kurtz jumping to Double-A after a week of pro ball. Not to be forgotten in the mix is Will Simpson, a 15th round selection by Oakland in 2023 out of Washington.
Simpson had been crushing the minor leagues since being drafted by the A's, holding a cumulative .298 batting average while playing mostly at Stockton (A Ball) and Lansing (High-A) with a .383 cumulative OBP. This season with the Lugnuts he hit .270 with a .373 on-base, 16 homers, 81 RBI, and even threw in four steals for good measure.
Despite the production, when it was time for Kurtz to get promoted from Stockton, he didn't join Simpson in Lansing, or push Simpson from Lansing to Double-A Midland. Instead, it was Kurtz that was vaulted to Double-A, given his advanced approach at the plate and disdain for strikeouts.
Simpson does strike out a bit, with a rate around 25% in High-A across 109 games, but he was also one of the better hitters in the league with a 142 wRC+ (100 is league average), which is the third-highest total in the Midwest League.
After five games with Midland, Kurtz landed on the IL with a hamstring strain, and that is when Simpson got the call. Since joining the RockHounds on August 27, the 23-year-old has gone 20-for-40 (.500) with a .545 OBP, one home run, seven RBI, and has lowered his strikeout rate, albeit in a small sample, to 18.2%. Those numbers will play.
Kurtz's injury is going to make things interesting heading into the 2025 season. Neither Kurtz nor Simpson will likely be ready to begin the year in Triple-A Las Vegas, and neither is likely headed for Lansing in 2025 either. That would mean that both first basemen could be on the roster in Midland to begin the season, and if that's the case, we'll also likely see Kurtz stick at first base while Simpson tries out a new position to keep both bats in the lineup.
Simpson played in 12 games at third base with Lansing, and that is a potential area that the A's could use more depth, which could make it a good fit. He also played 13 games in right field in college with Washington in 2023, which could make him an option for a corner outfield spot as well.
Regardless of which position he ends up at next season, it's hard to deny that Simpson, Oakland's No. 29 prospect on MLB Pipeline, is working his way into the A's plans with his play on the field. Adding a new position to his repertoire will only increase his value to the club.