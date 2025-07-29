A's Introduce New Draft Pick Jamie Arnold at Sutter Health Park
A's first round selection Jamie Arnold met with the media Monday afternoon in the home dugout at Sutter Health Park. The 11th overall draft pick in the 2025 MLB Draft was all smiles, decked out in his A's green and gold gear, after the deal that was announced last week was made official.
He discussed how excited he was to meet coaches and the team, notably Nick Kurtz, who he has a history with from facing him in the college when Kurtz was at Wake Forest University. When asked about facing Kurtz in college, seeing what he did over the weekend, then meeting him today, Arnold said, "he's sick. He's a great player, and the fact that we get to be on the [same] team now is pretty cool."
Manger Mark Kotsay commented later on that history, which favored Arnold, as the lefty struck him out twice on six pitches. Arnold also noted he has been on the West Coast just a handful of times, but is loving the dry weather and sunshine, and has been enjoying his time in town, getting a feel for the organization and being around this "exciting young core."
We asked Arnold about his unique delivery and lower side arm slot, something that he has perfected his time at FSU. He said there wasn't a particular player he modeled his mechanics after, and that was something that came naturally to him.
Arnold also mentioned that the most comparable pitcher to himself would be NL Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star Chris Sale. The fellow lefty, also from Florida, has an unusual delivery and low release point. He attended another college in their home state, Florida Gulf Coast University.
Manager Mark Kotsay noted the young pitcher's maturity and knowledge about pitching and the game, after spending some time with him, his family and girlfriend earlier Monday in Sacramento. He said he's never been to Las Vegas, but his eyes lit up when he mentioned hopefully getting to pitch in what will "probably be the best park in baseball."
Arnold said that he didn't throw at all after his college season ended, so he's on a slow build-up. He'll get some innings in the fall, but his focus is on getting ready for the spring. The A's top pitching prospect, Gage Jump, made his pro debut earlier this year after being selected by the A's in last year's draft, and has already rocketed his way to Double-A, where he is knocking on the door for another promotion.