Former Toronto Blue Jays Prospect Stands out For A's During Spring Breakout
During the Athletics Spring Breakout game against the San Diego Padres, a number of players had noteworthy performances for the green and gold, but one player that certainly made an impression was former Toronto Blue Jays prospect, Gunnar Hoglund.
Ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the A's system, Hoglund was a key piece of the return in the Matt Chapman trade after he was the 19th overall pick by the Jays in the 2021 MLB Draft. When the Athletics acquired him in early 2022, he was already recovering from Tommy John and had yet to make his pro debut.
Recovery limited him to eight innings in '22, and then he tossed just 61 in 2023 due to more injury issues. 2024 was the year that he was finally able to stay on the field, making 24 appearances (23 starts) between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas, holding a cumulative 3.44 ERA (4.40 FIP) across 130.2 innings.
He's likely to start the upcoming season with the Aviators, making just five starts at the level last season, but he could be in the mix for a rotation spot by this time next season.
In Friday's Spring Breakout game, Hoglund came on in the third inning with the A's holding a 3-0 lead at that point. The starting pitcher, No. 5 prospect Luis Morales, had gone two scoreless without allowing a hit, walking one and striking out two.
Hoglund struck out the side in the third inning, with two of those K's being called, and another one coming on a foul tip. Then, he struck out the first batter he faced, Cobb Hightower, in the top of the fourth, also looking. The right-hander would retire the rest of the side in order on a fly out and a ground out.
The A's staff as a whole didn't allow a hit for until there was one down in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Gage Jump out of LSU gave up a single to Jack Costello. Jump would give up both of the Padres' runs in this game on three hits while striking out a pair. He has also yet to make his pro debut after being selected No. 73 overall in last year's draft.
The first six innings, covered by Morales, Hoglund, and Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang, were dominant frames from the three A's prospects. Yet, Hoglund was the only one of the trio to not allow a walk, and he also struck out the most batters of any pitcher in the game with four total.
For prospects, spring training can be a time to leave an impression on the coaching staff, and that is exactly what the former Jays' prospect did on Friday in Peoria.