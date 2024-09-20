Midland RockHounds Pushed to a Deciding Game Three in Texas League Playoffs
After winning game one of their postseason matchup with the Frisco RoughRiders, the Midland RockHounds came into game two needing just one win in the next two games in order to secure their spot in the Texas League Championship Series.
The Oakland A's Double-A affiliate held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, but Frisco was able to tie it up in the bottom half, sending the game into extras. The two clubs traded runs in the 10th inning, and after the 'Hounds were unable to score in the 11th, they walked the first batter of the inning to get the double play in order with the zombie runner already stationed at second base.
That runner, Max Acosta, ended up stealing third, which put the winning run 90 feet away with nobody out. After a ground out to third, which kept the runner in place, Abimelec Ortiz flew out to center, bringing home Acosta which secured the series-tying victory for the RoughRiders.
A deciding game three will be on Friday night.
There were a couple of interesting wrinkles in this game. The first was that Will Simpson, who we have mentioned a couple of times in recent weeks, gave Midland a lead in the six with a solo homer, going back-to-back with catcher Daniel Susac, who has tied the game at one. The two home runs came on back-to-back pitches. Susac was the A's first round selection (19th overall) back in 2022, and could be on his way to Triple-A early in 2025 after a solid year in Double-A.
The other wrinkle worth mentioning is that Dane Acker collected the win in this game, firing three innings in relief for Frisco, allowing just one hit, an unearned run, and striking out a pair. Acker was the A's fourth round selection back in 2020, and was part of the trade with Texas that sent Khris Davis and Jonah Heim to the Rangers in exchange for Elvis Andrus and some money to pay the shortstop.
Game three will be held on Friday at 5:05 p.m. PST. Starters have not been announced.