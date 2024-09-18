A's Affiliate One Step Closer to Championship Appearance
On Tuesday, the Oakland A's Double-A affiliate, the Midland RockHounds, played their first game of the Texas League postseason, beating the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) 2-0 in the opener.
Will Simpson, who is with Midland due to an injury to 2024 top draftee Nick Kurtz, smashed a solo homer to get the scoring starting for Midland in the bottom of the second, a lead that was never relinquished, and was barely even challenged.
RockHounds starter Mason Barnett went six innings, gave up just two hits, walked two, and struck out seven, just adding on to what has been a fantastic run for him since coming over to the A's organization at the trade deadline in the Lucas Erceg deal.
Barnett gave up a single in the top of the first, but the runner never advanced a base. He also allowed a one-out walk in the second, but that runner didn't advance either. In the top of the sixth, Barnett gave up a two-out triple to Max Acosta, but the righty ended the threat by striking out the next batter.
He was also given the top of the seventh inning, but the first batter reached on an error by third baseman Jordan Groshans, and the second batter walked, which led to Barnett's exit from the game. Colin Peluse retired the next three in order to end the threat, then worked a perfect eighth before Seth Elledge came on to close out the win.
Midland added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning after loading the bases with an error, a single and a walk before Groshans flew out to center to bring home Brennan Milone to double the 'Hounds lead.
The next game of this series will be on Thursday, in Frisco. This is a three-game set, so if there is need for a third and decisive game three, it will be played on Friday, also in Frisco. The probable starters for that game are righty Jack Perkins (4-1, 2.96 ERA with Midland) going up against southpaw Kohl Drake (2-1, 3.10 ERA with Frisco).
Perkins racked up 100 strikeouts and 35 walks in 76 innings this season and allowed one earned in five frames against Frisco back in August, giving up six hits, a walk, and striking out eight. Drake has played at three levels in the Rangers system this season, and has just 20 1/3 innings with the RoughRiders so far, walking 11 batters and striking out 20. He has not faced Midland yet, which could give him a slight edge heading into game two.