Oakland A's Calling Up Number One Prospect
The Oakland Athletics are calling up their No. 1 prospect, Jacob Wilson, to start the second half of the season. Wilson was drafted by the A's with the sixth pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and since then he has been on the fast track to the big leagues.
Wilson was drafted out of Grand Canyon University and was viewed as a high contact hitter with above average defense. Between his sophomore and junior seasons at GCU, he only struck out twelve times. There were questions if Wilson would ever develop home run power, but the A's believed as he matured and added on weight that the power would eventually come.
Since his professional debut last season, Wilson has been terrorizing minor league pitching. In 88 at-bats with High-A Lansing last season, he slashed .318 / .378 / .455 with a home run and only ten strikeouts. Wilson put up several defensive highlights in his short time in Lansing, showing that he has more than just above average defense at short.
Now in 2024, Wilson's bat has improved even more and things seem to really be coming together for the young infielder. Across three levels as high as Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Wilson is absurdly slashing .438/.475/.686 in 185 at-bats with seven home runs and only 13 strikeouts. In addition, he has seemed to improve his defense even more. He may have been the best bat in the minors so far this season, maybe even in the last couple of years.
It is assumed Wilson will take over the everyday job at shortstop from 27-year-old Max Schuemann, who is hitting a respectable .245 with .686 OPS. Schuemann may go back to being the super utility player he was in the minors, especially with the inevitable moves the A's will make as the trade deadline nears.
Wilson will look to continue his dominance at the big league level after moving through the minors very quickly. He will join the A's in Oakland as the gear up for the second half of the season, starting with Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim tomorrow night.