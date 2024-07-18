Oakland A's Calling Up Number One Prospect

Some absurd Jacob Wilson stats.



1. He has swung at 234 pitches in the zone this season, making contact with 223 of them.

2. He has more games with 4 hits (7) than 0 hits (4)

3. He has more games with 4+ RBI (3) than 2 strikeouts (2)

4. He is hitting over .400 vs. all pitch types pic.twitter.com/ZWCSgtF0BO