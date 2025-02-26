Oakland Ballers Sign Alec Rodriguez
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Alec Rodriguez to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club’s upcoming spring training in May.
Rodriguez was a member of the St. Joseph’s University baseball team for five years from 2020-2024. A reliever throughout his career, he made 71 appearances on the mound for the Hawks, with a lifetime 6.57 ERA.
He also has a career 11.5 K/9 of with 8 saves. In two separate summers, Rodriguez pitched for the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League, most recently last summer. He struck out 53 in 46.2 innings with a 7.52 ERA. Rodriguez is 23 years old from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Longtime Oakland baseball fans may remember when Alex Rodríguez trotted across the mound on his way back to the dugout, which led to A's pitcher Dallas Braden to yell, "get off my mound!" at him. Now, Alec Rodriguez will be welcome on the mound in Oakland.
In 2021, Rodriguez also got a couple of games in the field, notching turns at third base as well as in right and center fields. That was the only season he roamed the field.
In addition to the signing of Rodriguez, the Ballers have more than half of their roster already filled out. Most recently, the team has announced the signings of speed threat Darryl Buggs, the Santa Clara Slugger, Michael O'Hara, and innings-eater Zach St. Pierre.
Open tryouts for the Oakland Ballers are coming up on March 8, and you can either try out yourself, or watch the next wave of hopefuls take the field.
The season is approaching quickly, and tickets are now available at tickets.oaklandballers.com.