The A's 2024 Draft Class Has Been Impressive to Begin 2025
The Athletics are known for their success as a draft and development team. Producing current top talent like Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Sonny Gray, Marcus Semien, etc. Though Semien wasn't drafted by the Athletics, he certainly wasn't an MVP candidate when he came to the club. The A's may have done it again and struck gold with their 2024 draft class.
Nick Kurtz, the A's No. 1 prospect, has already made his MLB debut after only 32 minor league games. Currently with the A's, Kurtz is hitting .275 with 11 hits and five RBIs in 12 games. Yes, Kurtz holds a 40% strikeout rate and only has one extra-base hit with the big league club, but he is still a very young player.
With how much hype surrounds Kurtz, many forget how little experience he has as a professional player. Kurtz is still adjusting to MLB, rightfully so. He will put it all together in time, but it is impressive that he has been able to record a hit in almost every game he has played and contribute to the success of the big league club so quickly. The power will come, and when it does, look out.
Tommy "Tanks" White, the A's second-round pick and No. 7 prospect, has been off to a great start as well. White is currently with High-A Lansing Lugnuts and is hitting .311 with three home runs. The most impressive stat, White has more walks (14) and RBI (11) than he does strikeouts (9). White is currently on the 7-Day IL, but should be back soon.
Gage Jump, the A's CB-B draft pick and current No. 13 prospect, has been dominant on the mound to start the year. Jump, also with High-A Lansing, holds a 2.74 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 23 innings. He has been a quick riser in many people's rankings. He also won Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance last week.
The A's third and fourth round picks, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (No. 10) and Rodney Green (No. 18), have had good starts to the year. Both are in High-A Lansing as well, giving the Lugnuts some good talent. Kuroda-Grauer made it all the way to Triple-A last year and played briefly.
This season, he is hitting .255 with five stolen bases. Green started the season off red hot, but has since cooled off a bit. He has a very high strikeout rate (32.2%), and his batting average isn't great (.163). Despite this, Green has 11 extra-base hits, six of those being home runs, and 13 RBI.
Some of the A's later draft picks have performed well in Low-A Stockton as well. Ali Camarillo is hitting .337, Riley Huge has a 0.00 ERA in 9.2 innings with 16 strikeouts, and Kyle Robinson holds a 1.52 ERA in High-A Lansing.
It is still very early in the season and hard to draw any meaningful conclusions, but the starts that these 2024 A's draft picks are off to are impressive nonetheless. If they can keep this up, the A's will have some serious talent ready to make their debuts in two-to-three years.