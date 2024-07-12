Three A's Prospects Knocking On Triple-A's Door
Looking at the Oakland Athletics farm system this year, there have been some impressive players. Some of whom may be ready to take the next step towards reaching the big leagues and move on to Triple-A.
The Double-A Midland Rockhounds have been red hot all year, currently holding a 48-34 record. They have also had, or currently have, a lot of the A's top farm talent on their roster. Jacob Wilson (#1), Colby Thomas (#11), Grant Holman (#28), and more have graduated from Double-A Midland and moved on to Triple-A Las Vegas. Now, it might be time for the next batch of players to graduate and get one step closer to the show. When evaluating who those next players could be, three standout amongst the rest.
1. Denzel Clarke | OF - R | Current #3 Ranked Prospect by MLB.com
Clarke started this year off slow, batting .169 in April and .219 in May. However, Clarke suffered a shoulder strain in late July of 2023 and that may have been the reason for his slow start. Now, that his bat speed has returned and he has more at-bats under his belt, he has started to regain his form. Clarke hit .291 in June with five home runs and .904 OPS. Through seven games in July, he has hit .488 with three home runs and 1.346 OPS.
Currently Triple-A Las Vegas only has two outfielders on roster, not including them using Logan Davidson and Ryan Noda at the corner outfield spots. Veteran Seth Brown had been a third option, but he was just called up to join the A's in Boston with Tyler Soderstrom landing on the IL. The 24-year-old outfielder looks ready for his promotion to the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League and there seems to be an opportunity as well.
2. Gunnar Hoglund | RHP | Current #16 Ranked Prospect by MLB.com
Hoglund was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in the Matt Chapman trade. The former first round pick struggled to stay healthy his first two years, which slowed his progression through the minors. He even ended up having Tommy John surgery in 2021. Now healthy, Hoglund has a 2.88 ERA in 93.2 innings with 84 strikeouts and allowing .213 batting average against.
The biggest struggled for Triple-A Las Vegas is their starting pitching, meaning there would most definitely be a role for Hoglund in that rotation. The 24-year-old starter has earned his shot at proving he can dominate at the next level and he may get to prove that soon enough.
3. Brennan Milone | 1B - R | Current #22 Ranked Prospect by MLB.com
Milone has been a productive bat at the plate everywhere he has gone since starting his professional career in 2022. A sixth round pick in 2022, Milone has impressed since his A's farm system debut and even more so now in Double-A Midland. So far this year he has hit .272/.357 /.422 with eight home runs and is striking out at an about average rate of 22.6%.
Triple-A Las Vegas does have quite a number of players that are used at first base this year. Noda, Drew Lugbauer, and Jordan Diaz is the main rotation of players that man the corner infield spot. However all three play other positions regularly and the potential "log-jam" should not stop the A's from promoting Milone to the next level.
If and when these players get promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas, there will have to be other players that take their place in Double-A Midland. The three players that may be first on that list are all currently in High-A Lansing: first baseman Will Simpson, right-handed pitcher Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang, and outfielder Brayan Buelvas.
Hopefully as draft and trade deadline season comes and goes, these three players get their deserved promotions to Triple-A. These are exciting times for the Oakland A's minor league affiliates, as there is an influx of talent at every level.