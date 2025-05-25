Top A's Prospect Shines in Triple-A Las Vegas Debut
The Athletics could use some help at the big-league level, particularly on the pitching side of things. They're running out of arms that they haven't already tried this season, and with the team ranking No. 27 in MLB with a 5.31 team ERA, ahead of just the Marlins, Orioles, and Rockies, they need a big boost to get to even the middle of the pack.
As we discussed last week, the A's may need to get creative in how to improve the roster, potentially focusing on defense with a lack of clear pitching upgrades seeming to be available via trade. The club has started down that path, particularly with the call-up of Denzel Clarke amidst a flurry of roster moves on Friday.
One path we didn't discuss as much is promoting some talented arms from within the system.
Athletics No. 4 overall prospect Luis Morales began the season in Double-A Midland, his first taste of the upper minors, and was terrific across eight starts, going 42.1 innings, holding a 2.98 ERA (3.02 FIP) while walking nine percent of the batters he faced and striking out 31% of them. His WHIP was a solid 1.02.
Due to this start to his season, Morales was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas, and in his first start with the Aviators on Saturday, the 22-year-old right hander had just about the best debut one could have.
He worked six innings against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and not only did he not allow a run--he didn't allow a single hit. Morales walked one and struck out seven. He utilized five different pitches, establishing his 97 mile per hour fastball and using it roughly 48% of the time, and worked from there.
He also worked a curveball, sinker, cutter, and slider, and each was used somewhere between 11-16% of the time. All four pitches also generated swings and misses. Of the 22 pitches that were swung at from those four types, seven were whiffed on, good for a rate of 31.8%. All of them produced two whiffs, except for his cutter, which got one swing-and-miss in five tries.
This is obviously a small sample size, but given that he's a top prospect for the club and they could use an upgrade in the rotation, if he continues to pitch in this realm for another few starts, he could be making his MLB debut around the All-Star break if the A's are able to rebound from their current 11-game skid and are in need of him.