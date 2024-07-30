A's Putting a Price on Shade in Sacramento
Many Oakland A's fans received an email in their inboxes on Monday morning, going over the "brand new" additions to the minor-league ballpark they'll be playing in, Sutter Health Park, from 2025-27 with an option for the 2028 season. The focal point of a lot of those additions was that there would be temperature-controlled areas, or shaded areas, so the team is certainly aware of the concerns people have when deciding to attend a game. Yet, the way the email is laid out makes it seem as though those will be areas that will also cost a bit more due to the continued use of the words "elevated" and "premium."
One example is the Solon Club, which, according to the Sutter Health Park website, already exists. The differences between the actual photo on the website and the AI generated image that was included in the email are a fresh coat of paint and two ceiling fans. The general idea already exists, though they may be sprucing up the 45-foot bar area.
The email also boasts of the "Legacy Club," which also already exists. It looks as though the A's will be hanging a projector to watch TV with, which appears to be a new addition. The email also boasts that this area will be climate-controlled, which certainly seems to mean that they'll be charging fans to sit in air conditioning during those hot summers in Sacramento.
The final area that the email mentioned is the "Gilt-Edge Club," which is an "open-air, shaded lounge flanked by a green-wall at the edge of the outfield." Sure sounds like they will also be charging for shade. These seats also come with a private bar and complimentary house-selected beer and wine. Oh, and there's a build-your-own hot dog and nacho station!
The funny part about the "Gilt-Edge Club" is that they didn't use an AI image. Nope, just an actual photo because this area already exists. So in essence there may be an addition of a few umbrellas and a table to make hot dogs and nachos at.
Fans in Sacramento will have every right to go to the games, because it's big-league baseball after all, and the A's do have a following up there. Those that do make the trek to the ballpark will also be greeted with a John Fisher level of detail to the fan experience by the look of it.