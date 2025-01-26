A's Single-Game Tickets in Sacramento Go on Sale This Week
The Athletics are set to begin their first season in Sacramento on March 31 when the Chicago Cubs come to town for a three-game set from Monday through Wednesday. Beginning this coming Friday, fans in Sacramento will be able to purchase single-game tickets for the team's inaugural campaign in West Sacramento, and the team also added that "tickets will be available to fit all price ranges" in a recent press release.
Obviously the first series will be a hot ticket against a club that has some high hopes entering 2025 in the Cubs, but there are a number of big teams coming to town in the early going that fans will want to get a look at.
After the initial series, the A's will head back on the road to take on the Colorado Rockies, then return home again for another Monday-Wednesday series against the exciting San Diego Padres. They'll get a day off on Thursday before welcoming Juan Soto and the New York Mets to town from April 11-13.
One tidbit that's important to keep in mind here is that the National League teams that visit Sacramento (aside from the San Francisco Giants) will only come every-other-year, so if you have an interest in seeing the Padres, Mets, or any other NL club, then they won't be back in Sac until 2027. Every team plays one another every year, but they switch the home venue each season for the inter-league games.
The rest of April consists of road games and series against the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox.
May will have a couple of big teams landing in Sacramento, with the New York Yankees (May 9-11) and Philadelphia Phillies (May 23-25) coming to town.
June will include series against the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, and Cleveland Guardians throughout the month.
One of the biggest series of the entire season will come on July 4 weekend, when the Giants travel up to Sacramento to take on the A's in their Triple-A affiliate's home park. This will be interesting because a number of the players on the San Francisco roster will be familiar with Sutter Health Park from their time working their way to the big leagues.
The Atlanta Braves (July 8-10) and Toronto Blue Jays (July 11-13) will follow that Giants' series, and wrap-up the first half of the MLB season. The only other home games in July will come against the Seattle Mariners at the end of the month.
August kicks off with a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, followed by a road trip. When the A's return, they'll face the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels, followed by the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers later in the month.
September also brings in the final huge opponent, the Boston Red Sox, from September 8-10. The rest of the month will consists of games agains the Cincinnati Reds (12-14), Astros (23-25), and Kansas City Royals (26-28) to end the season.
Tickets will be available for of these games on the A's website on Friday morning.