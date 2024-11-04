Athletics remove "Oakland" from social media
With the 2024 MLB season officially in the rearview mirror, it was only a matter of time until the Oakland A's dropped the "Oakland" from their name. The Athletics will be playing next season in West Sacramento at Sutter Health Park, with the plan to be there for at least three seasons while their proposed ballpark in Las Vegas is sorted out and potentially even built ahead of the 2028 season.
The A's also unveiled their new primary logo, which is now a green "A's." The previous logo had been the circle with "A's" in the middle and "Oakland" on top, with "Athletics" on bottom.
The team's primary wordmark will remain unchanged from the green Athletics script.
It was also reported a couple of weeks back that the A's will be playing on grass, not turf as expected, when they make the move to Sacramento for the 2025 season. The heat of Sacramento in the summer paired with the turf made for plenty of concerns from the players, and this was the concession that was agreed upon. The question now is how they will care for the grass while both the Athletics and Sacramento River Cats play full seasons on the field, but that is something that will be figured out as the season goes on.
The Athletics also announced that the approved designation for score bugs on TV and in the schedule will be "ATH," which we have seen in other team's schedules for the past couple of months.
One sticking point that is odd is that the team will not have a city designation, which we've known, even with Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé bailing the team out with a free place to play for multiple seasons. The move to bring the A's up north by Ranadivé is perceived as a play to show that the California capitol would be a great place for a Major League Baseball club when the league expands, and yet, the city will not be promoted in any way, be it on the jerseys or elsewhere.
The Athletics will open their 2025 season on the road against the Seattle Mariners on March 27, and will play their first home game in Sacramento against the Chicago Cubs on March 31.