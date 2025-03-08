Athletics to Debut Las Vegas Patch This Season
Just yesterday, the A's released new stadium renderings at the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting. Just a day later, the team announced that they will be wearing a new patch for the 2025 season representing the city of Las Vegas, the team's planned future home. As shown below, the patch will be worn on all home, road, and alternate jersey offerings.
The news on the Las Vegas patch comes as a surprise due to the fact that the club announced that they would be wearing a Sacramento patch on their 2025 jerseys, to represent the city that they will be spending at least the next three seasons.
“For the Athletics, this partnership is more than just a jersey patch—it’s the beginning of the transition to our new home,” said A’s owner John Fisher. “This is a chance to wear our hearts on our sleeves for the next three years before bringing the vibrant spirit of our new home front and center across our uniform.”
It will certainly be interesting to see how it looks with "Las Vegas" on one sleeve, and then "Sacramento" on the other, all the while the team has no city name on the front of any jersey, and has no city designation in their name. The club has asked to be called just the "Athletics" or the "A's" while they are in Sacramento.
The A's decision to move to Las Vegas had some question marks over the last few months, with little to no news on the move, as well as there being no shovels in the ground. The new renderings and the club's new marketing partnership with the Las Vegas Convention, the move to Vegas is looking more likely.
"Las Vegas will be in the spotlight during every A’s game over the next three years," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the LVCVA. "Whether the team is on the field in Sacramento, Boston, or anywhere in between, this patch serves as a constant reminder that Major League Baseball is coming to Las Vegas and reinforces Las Vegas as a world-class sports destination."
A's owner John Fisher shared that the new patch is the beginning of the transition to the team's "new home." Along with the announcement of the new jersey patch, the A's social media team released the following video:
This decision for the club to have both Sacramento and Las Vegas represented on the jersey is quite interesting, but it's also nice to represent the city that the team will play in for the next few seasons, while also acknowledging the future of the team in Las Vegas.
The Athletics also announced a three-year marketing partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on Friday, making the A's the "Official Travel Destination Partner."