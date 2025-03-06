Former Las Vegas Raiders President Lands Same Role with Athletics
The Athletics have a new president, and it's Marc Badain, who was instrumental in helping land the Raiders in Las Vegas. He has three decades worth of experience in sports business leadership, and because of that leadership, he is beginning his new role immediately.
Badain had most recently been the President of the Oak View Group in Las Vegas, after leaving the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. His role with the Oak View Group was overseeing the planning for a multi-billion-dollar integrated resort and arena project.
The Athletics feel that his extensive experience in overseeing large-scale projects and steering complex organizational operations will be crucial as the Athletics transition to Las Vegas.
“We are excited to welcome Marc to the Athletics,” said A’s owner John Fisher. “His vast experience, particularly his work on the opening of Allegiant Stadium and overseeing the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, makes him a great addition to our team at this pivotal moment.
"His leadership, commitment to the community, and ability to oversee transformative projects will be key as we look to build a strong and successful future in Southern Nevada.”
Sandy Dean, who was serving as interim president, will now take on the role of Vice Chairman. In this new position, Dean will continue to represent the ownership group in various areas and remain actively involved in plans to develop the team’s new ballpark
It should also be noted that there was some controversy surrounding Badain's departure from the Raiders, over what were considered "accounting irregularities" that may have spanned back as far as the team's tenure in Oakland.
His efforts with the Oak View Group on building a $10 billion arena-hotel to bring the NBA to Vegas also reportedly stalled in September.
“I’m honored to join the Athletics and help guide the team into a new era of success,” said Badain. “Las Vegas is a city that celebrates innovation and excellence, and I’m excited to work alongside the team, the fans, and the community to create something extraordinary.”
Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts, said, “I am thrilled that Marc has joined the Athletics as President. He possesses the right experience and know-how to help bring Major League Baseball and another world-class entertainment venue to the south end of The Strip.
"The arrival of the A’s, under Marc’s leadership, will elevate Las Vegas’ reputation as the sports and entertainment capital of the world, bringing exciting new experiences for our city and its millions of visitors to enjoy.”
Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, said, “Having Marc at the helm is a great choice. He is well respected in the community and has plenty of experience building relationships, building and brands. I am excited to work alongside him as we embark on yet another large venue in our community.”
This news comes as the A's are set to continue their tradition of "Big League Weekend" spring training games to be played in Las Vegas, where the Aviators play during the regular-season. The A's will also be providing an opportunity for Vegas fans to get onto the priority list for season tickets on Friday, as well as introducing new renderings later today.