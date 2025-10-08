There's No Way A's Season Tickets in Las Vegas Will Cost This Much
A's season tickets used to be a great deal when the team played in Oakland. Back in 2012, you could get something like 21 games for $10 per game out in the bleachers. The club also introduced "A's Access" back in 2018, which could get you into the ballpark for all 81 home games, and the lowest-priced plan was $240. That's a steal.
However, post-pandemic, season ticket prices skyrocketed as the A's simultaneously traded away yet another young core of players. They also did away with the popular A's Access program, while seats around the ballpark went for as much as double in certain areas of the Coliseum. For a team that struggled with attendance, they sure made it harder to bring fans out.
Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the club is floating season ticket prices for their Vegas ballpark, which would cost roughly $1,750 for the cheapest general reserved seating ticket option. Over the course of 81 home games, that works out to $21.60 per game.
In a brand new ballpark, that would be an absolute steal. That's why we're a little skeptical of the pricing. The danger here is that if those prices aren't close to the end product, then the potential fans looking for tickets could end up feeling deceived and not attending games. It's a slippery slope.
The LVRJ also mentions that none of the prices are set in stone at this time and subject to change based on the results of the fan survey responses they receive.
The other scenario would be that there would be an option like this in the ballpark (likely in the less coveted seats) so that the team can say that it's an option and their tickets are affordable. The A's did this with their limited release of cheap lawn seats in Sacramento this past season. They'd release 250 lawn seats for $25 a pop before all 81 home games.
That said, the team is also floating single-game standing room only tickets for $27. With specific seats in the ballpark potentially going for just under $22 per game (and a larger overall financial commitment) it's hard to see those prices sticking.
Then again, the A's will need to sell out every home game for the next 30 years to help pay for the ballpark, so perhaps just getting fans into the stands is the real motivation here. They could have also learned a little bit from pricing the Sacramento seats (and lawn) too aggressively to start this past season.
It's hard to help a community fall in love with your product if you price them out from the start. You may only get one chance to draw people in, and for the fans in West Sacramento, a number of them saw $100 lawn seats at the beginning of the year and never looked for tickets again.
There has been a lot of speculation over whether or not the A's will actually end up in Vegas over the past two years, with the fans in Oakland creating plenty of noise about how they were treated under this ownership. That narrative didn't change when the team got to Sacramento, though there were fewer stories overall.
If and when the A's do land in Sin City, they'll have to draw fans from the start, and having affordable areas for families to come watch a baseball game should be at the top of the list. The one wrinkle here is that if the team is competitive as expected, and there is a demand for the product on the field, then those prices could shoot up in short order.