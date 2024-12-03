SI

These Behind-Scenes Images of Dodger Stadium Offseason Renovations Are Really Wild

The home of the world champions is getting some work done.

Patrick Andres

Dodger Stadium in 2024.
Dodger Stadium in 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dodger Stadium, though younger than baseball landmarks like Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, is no spring chicken. The home of the Los Angeles Dodgers opened in 1962, making it older than nearly half of baseball's teams.

As such, the ballpark is having much-needed work done this offseason as the Dodgers bask in their 2024 World Series title. The home-team clubhouse is a particular focus; here are a few overhead looks at the project in action.

The first, from Nov. 11, comes via KTLA-TV in Los Angeles. Take a look at just how much of the clubhouse has been torn up.

Here's another social media video that appears to have been taken in the last two weeks.

Most recently, here's a similar angle from one Fred Bravo on Facebook.

It's a happy time for Los Angeles, which defeated the New York Yankees in five games to win its second championship this decade on Oct. 30. With an infrastructural commitment like this, it appears the Dodgers are just getting started.

