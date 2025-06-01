Blue Jays’ George Springer Got Tagged Out After Making the Silliest Mental Mistake
George Springer probably wants this moment from Sunday's game against the A's back, because boy did he get called out on a move you'd see in a Little League game, not at the professional level.
In case you missed it, the Blue Jays veteran seemed to get to third base well before a throw got there. But instead of standing on the bag, he decided to hop up and down. A's third baseman Max Schuemann smartly noticed what was going on and applied a tag on Springer while he was in mid-air.
The umpire initially ruled Springer safe because he would have been if he hadn't decided to jump. The A's challenged the call and it was quickly overturned to an out, which ended the fifth inning.
Check this out:
Not great!
MLB fans roasted him:
The Blue Jays ended up winning the game, 8-4, but that mistake by Springer won't be forgotten for some time.