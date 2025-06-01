SI

Blue Jays’ George Springer Got Tagged Out After Making the Silliest Mental Mistake

Andy Nesbitt

George Stringer probably wants this moment back.
George Stringer probably wants this moment back. / @MLB
In this story:

George Springer probably wants this moment from Sunday's game against the A's back, because boy did he get called out on a move you'd see in a Little League game, not at the professional level.

In case you missed it, the Blue Jays veteran seemed to get to third base well before a throw got there. But instead of standing on the bag, he decided to hop up and down. A's third baseman Max Schuemann smartly noticed what was going on and applied a tag on Springer while he was in mid-air.

The umpire initially ruled Springer safe because he would have been if he hadn't decided to jump. The A's challenged the call and it was quickly overturned to an out, which ended the fifth inning.

Check this out:

Not great!

MLB fans roasted him:

The Blue Jays ended up winning the game, 8-4, but that mistake by Springer won't be forgotten for some time.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB